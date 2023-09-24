Son shares heartfelt Starfield moment as ex-gamer dad becomes huge fan

A Starfield player’s dad has rediscovered his love for gaming after 20 years, by becoming obsessed with the game, which has touched the hearts of fans.

Bethesda fully launched Starfield on September 6, as their first new IP in 25 years, this time blasted into space with a brand-new sci-fi RPG.

The game has proven to be a hit, where fans have praised the game for its expansive universe that boasts over 1000 planets, as they have become fully immersed in their space journeys for hours on end.

This was the case for one dad, who has rediscovered his love for gaming after 20 years, where his son has revealed he has become “completely addicted” to Starfield.

Ex-gamer dad is “completely addicted” to Starfield

The dad’s son took to the Starfield subreddit to share his “wholesome” story, as he says thanks to the developers Bethesda in an emotional post.

He titled it “I asked my Ex-gamer dad to try Starfield on my PC 2 weeks ago….”

He goes on to reveal: “Now he is completely addicted to it!! So much so, that I’m thinking about giving him his own pc! I haven’t seen him this enthusiastic or happy about anything in decades.

“He comes all excited to tell me about the things that happened to him on his last play through, like he did 20 years ago when I was a kid and we talked about video games…” He said.

The space RPG has proven to be a hit with other dads, as many commented to spread the love.

“I hope your dad likes it and goes back to gaming, or at least he keeps playing Starfield. 44 here and loving it,” one said.

Starfield also features in-game parents, where some players have been left shocked after their parents they have encouraged their characters to do drugs.