Sandwich-stealing Starfield dev pilots a spaceship she calls “The Griller”

Starfield’s massive gameplay reveal spawned a surprising star. Producer Jamie Mallory stole the show with her peculiar brand of piracy and now she’s built the perfect ship to practice it in.

Starfield Direct did a whole lot to quell concerns that prospective players had about the space-faring successor to Bethesda’s bevy of RPGs. The 40-minute showcase shook the gaming community with previews of the game’s many mechanics.

The stupendous scale of Starfield’s open world, its superb-looking skill systems, and its comprehensive shipbuilding turned doubters into believers. During the deluge of information, fans connected with a particular Producer whose pernicious proclivities endeared them to the audience.

When Bethesda’s Jamie Mallory explained that her preferred playstyle was one of sandwich-stealing space piracy, the internet took to her immediately. In a recent interview, she revealed that she has since constructed the perfect vessel for looting lunches.

In the showcase, Mallory explained that when she wasn’t purloining pepperoni, she was constructing animal-shaped starships to procure her plunder. The most prominent of these was the Platypus, named for a creature she describes as “the epitome of adorable weirdness”.

In this latest interview, Mallory revealed that she has pooled her passions for pilfering and the production of quirky vehicles into a sandwich-shaped starship she calls “The Griller”.

“The name itself strikes fear,” she explained. “But when you witness this mammoth sub-like creation gracefully landing in a cutscene or zipping across the cosmos, it’s pure comedic gold”

Mallory mentioned that the wackier ship builds tend to impact emotional moments when they appear in a scene but that’s her type of comedy. “It’s absurd, it’s hilarious, and it never fails to bring a big ol’ grin to my face,” she finished.

Bethesda Jamie’s first spaceship: The Platypus

Despite her love of shipbuilding and sandwich heists, Mallory said her recent playtesting had opened her eyes to another favorite pastime. She urged players to sink their teeth into Starfield’s faction quests claiming those who did were in for a “real treat”.

We can’t wait for Starfield’s launch on September 6. The prospect of plundering in platypus-shaped spaceships is too much. If you’re as excited as we are, check out our other Starfield coverage.

