Starfield player launches full-scale zero gravity war at The Eye space station

A Strafield player has used some inventive console commands to create a seemingly impossible conflict in the void. In the grim darkness of the far future, there is only war.

Starfield players certainly don’t lack creativity. Numerous examples of how they’ve used the game’s shipbuilder to create bizarre craft like this scrumptious-looking hamburger are proof of that.

Of course, Starfield has plenty of oddities embedded in the game itself including nude NPCs running around in hostile atmospheres. With so much going on in the base game, what happens when players start pushing beyond that?

Article continues after ad

Well, one player of Starfield’s Subreddit has done some limit testing by using console commands to create an all-out war in zero gravity. u/Hardcoreshot-TW posted a clip of an army of spacers unloading on each other in the black sea surrounding The Eye.

Article continues after ad

u/Hardcoreshot-TW revealed how they achieved the cosmic conflict in the comments section of the post. Interestingly, it was a surprisingly simple set of Starfield’s console commands that allowed NPCs to wage war in the usually uninhabitable area.

Article continues after ad

“Turn gravity to 0, turn off collision to get out of the map, then turn back on… Spawn enemies that hate each other to cause them to fight,” they explained. Users in the comments were blown away by the carnage.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Many of the users also questioned why it was such an effort to let your player character traverse space outside of a ship. “I still don’t understand why they didn’t add spacewalk since the game supports it,” one user opined.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Others looked at u/Hardcoreshot-TW’s simulated space war and expressed an interest in how far it could be taken. “God I can’t wait for the modding scene to explode for this game,” another user said. “There’s so much potential for space combat and the like.”

Bethesda Softworks Make sure to gear up for the space battle mods that are definitely coming to Starfield.

Starfield already has some pretty spectacular mods that can be used to alter the experience to your liking. We have to imagine even more will come when Bethesda releases its Creation Kit 2.0 sometime in 2024.

Article continues after ad

If you’re looking to improve your own Starfield playthrough, we’ve got plenty of guides to help you out. Make sure you’re ready for the inevitable space war mod.

Article continues after ad

Starfield all main story missions | All skills | All factions | All console commands | All difficulty levels explained | All achievements | All skill books | Level cap | How to remove bounty | How to fast travel | Easy XP | Easy credits | Best traits | How to get a house | How to mod weapons and equipment | How to assign your crew | How to add DLSS | How to pick locks | How to customize ship | How to dock ship | Where to sell items | Best movies like Starfield