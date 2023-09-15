How to use flashlight in Starfield

Starfield is an exploration-based game which means you will often have to traverse into dangerous and dark places. In such cases, you will need a very simple everyday item- a flashlight. Here is a guide on how to use it in-game.

Starfield’s exploration can take you to some extremely exotic places across the universe. These could be the open fields, dark caves, and locations that are hidden amidst a cluster of stars.

However, while you are exploring, your toolkit is essential as it ensures your survival and also makes your task a lot easier in the game. As such, one of the most essential parts of your toolkit is a flashlight. It is an everyday item but even in the far future its need does not diminish by any means.

Here is all you need to know regarding a flashlight in Starfield.

Bethesda Game Studios Flashlight is pretty easy to use in Starfield

How to turn on a flashlight in Starfield

A Flashlight is quite easy to find and use in Starfield. In fact, it is an item that you do not have to spend time looking for. This is because your spacesuit comes with a flashlight attached to it right from the beginning.

All you have to do is press F on your keyboard or the LB button on your Xbox controller. Doing so will turn the Flashlight on. You have to press the same button again to toggle it off.

It is important to mention here that these are the default keys for using the flashlight. If you are not comfortable with the keys then you can always switch them from the Controls menu.

The only job of the flashlight is to show you the way when the environment is dark or poorly lit. So, in case you’re wondering if the flashlight has an additional use, it does not.

Equipping a flashlight comes in handy as exploring some of the darker regions in Starfield can be quite tricky. There’s a chance of you missing out on loot and other valuable resources if you try to explore through the dark without turning on a flashlight.

There you have it, that is all you need to know about how to use a flashlight in Starfield. If you found it informative, be sure to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

