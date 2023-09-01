How to stream Starfield: Platforms, services, more

Starfield has launched and of course, it’s hit streaming services where available. Here’s where you can find it, and where you can’t.

Streaming games has become a huge benefit for those of us in decent coverage areas of 5G, or with fat pipes into the house. It’s a key way to play Starfield on last-generation Xbox hardware too.

If you’re on the go, in possession of one of the many streaming devices or even a Steam Deck, this is prime time to get in on Starfield.

Is Starfield on Xbox Cloud streaming?

Yes, Starfield is on Xbox Cloud streaming. However, it won’t launch on streaming until September 6. Once it does unlock, you’ll be able to stream it from pretty much any device that can connect a controller and the app.

Xbox Cloud Streaming gets rid of free trial

Sorry for those of us who like to scrimp and save, Microsoft has canned its free trial in the lead-up to the game. There’s also no dollar sign-up anymore either.

How to play Starfield on Xbox One with streaming

Unfortunately, Starfield isn’t coming to the Xbox One. The game has surpassed the technology, but hope isn’t lost. If your internet pipes are fat enough, you can simply stream Starfield to the Xbox One via the Cloud service.

Is Starfield on GeForce Now?

No, Starfield is not on GeForce Now. We’re unsure why the game hasn’t launched there, but we assume it has to do with the business deal between Bethesda and AMD.

Is Starfield coming to PlayStation Plus Premium/PS Now?

As Starfield isn’t coming to PlayStation systems, no, it won’t be available on Sony’s streaming services. Microsoft bought out Zenimax and Bethesda in 2021, and in the ensuing merger, Starfield became an exclusive to Microsoft’s systems.

