How to harvest Argon in Starfield

Argon is a highly essential material in Starfield that is required for research and crafting purposes. However, it is also a bit problematic to harvest. Here is a guide on how to do it in-game.

Bethesda‘s latest sci-fi RPG, Starfield, puts exploration at the very top when it comes to gameplay. Therefore, you will often come across a multitude of materials that you can farm across a variety of planets.

Most of these materials are essential for crafting and research purposes that can enhance your character’s strength. Argon is one such material that you will find quite handy in the game. Unfortunately, the material can be a bit tricky to farm.

Here is all you need to know regarding Argon harvesting in Starfield.

Bethesda Game Studios Argon is quite easy to harvest in the game

Starfield: How to harvest Argon

Argon can be found being released through vents on various planets. However, getting close to those vents carelessly can cause lung damage, which makes them dangerous. If you want to harvest Argon in Starfield, follow the steps presented below:

Approach an Argon vent

Get close enough until the Harvest option pops up

Harvest it and leave

Additionally, you can also build outposts over Argon vents to harvest the resource without needing to physically approach them. You can also buy the item from the suppliers in major cities. Therefore, even though harvesting is a bit tricky, that does not mean the material in itself is hard to obtain.

Argon can be used for researching Performance Enhancement as part of Pharmacology. It can also be used for crafting mods such as Focal Lens and Spread Nozzle. Therefore, it’s a valuable resource and you will need it quite often.

There you have it, this is all you need to know regarding Argon harvesting in Starfield. If you found it informative, do not forget to look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

