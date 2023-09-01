How to change FOV in Starfield: PC workaround explained

Starfield may not have an official FOV slider, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still adjust it. Here is how to change FOV in Starfield on PC.

If you’re diving into Starfield right now, you will notice there’s a missing setting. Starfield does not support an adjustable FOV slider. This means the game is fixed on a single FOV on all platforms.

For some players, it’s not a big deal. However, for those used to a specific FOV angle, it can be infuriating. But thankfully, there is a workaround to changing your FOV which involves going into your game files.

Unfortunately, this is only for PC players at the time of writing. Currently, there is no known way to adjust your FOV on console. So here is how to change your FOV in Starfield for those on PC.

Bethesda Starfield has no official way of adjusting FOV, but there is a workaround.

How to change FOV in Starfield

To change your FOV in Starfield, you will need to access your game folder. You need to go into Documents/MyGame/Starfield (or wherever your game file is located).

After doing so, you will need to create a text file in the game folder and name it “StarfieldCustom.ini”. You will have to make sure you save the file as a .ini or else it won’t work.

Inside the text file, you will need to add the following text:

[Camera]

fFPWorldFOV=100.0000

fTPWorldFOV=100.0000

Once you save the file, it should change your first and third-person FOV to 100. If you want to adjust it, you just need to change the numbers. The lower the number, the narrower the FOV. The higher, the wider the FOV.

If you are unsure of creating your own .ini folder, a modder on NexusMods has created a .ini file for players to use.

Currently, this workaround is the only known way to adjust your FOV in Starfield on the PC. That is until a modder creates a more seamless solution, or Bethesda adds adjustable FOV in an official capacity. Rest assured, we’ll update you here with any new methods as they emerge.