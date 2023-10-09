Starfield fans baffled by ship “upgrades” that don’t actually do anything

Starfield players are puzzled by ship “upgrades” that seemingly serve no purpose, highlighting potential missed opportunities in the game.

Bethesda’s Starfield offers players a vast universe to explore, filled with countless planets, unique species, and a robust shipbuilding system that allows for unparalleled creativity. From the iconic Titanic to Darth Maul’s legendary Scimitar spaceship, players have been pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with the game’s shipbuilder system.

But despite these almost endless shipbuilding possibilities, players have been left baffled by how some of the ship module upgrade options are just “totally useless.”

In a Reddit post, one Starfield fan asked: “Why can I add a med bay to my ship but I can’t use it to cure ailments or heal myself? What’s the point? Seems like a huge oversight/lost opportunity.”

The post had an overwhelmingly positive response as other Starfield players not only agreed with the sentiment but used the post as a chance to share what they feel are other missed opportunities and oversights in Starfield.

One player responded, “Why have a medbay that you can’t heal with? Why add a cargo hold if you don’t get ship storage from it? Why add a captain’s quarters if everyone aboard uses it like a normal hab? Lots of missed opportunities here.”

Others were harsher with their feedback, labeling most of the game as “totally useless.” “Don’t get me wrong I like this game and am having fun playing it but it seems like most stuff is just aesthetics,” the player wrote.

“Totally useless. I remember listening to Todd Howard talk about Neon and The Astral Lounge and I was like man I can’t wait to go there and check that out. Boy was I disappointed.”

And if Bethesda is short on ideas, another player simply listed all the ways that ship modules could be used to enhance the player’s experience and immersion, suggesting that the Engineering Bay upgrade could add more power or make repairs faster. Battle Stations could add more damage and faster reload times, the player also pointed out.

While Starfield provides players opportunities to build the ship of their dreams, it seems that there are still a few areas of the shipbuilding process that are lacking. With updates, Bethesda can improve the player’s overall experience and immersion while exploring Starfield.