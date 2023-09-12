Extroverts can escape the law by gaslighting in Starfield

One particular Starfield perk allows players to evade the law by gaslighting NPCs so hard they forget they were even hunting them in the first place.

Bethesda’s RPGs are known for their huge spacious worlds, varied NPCs, and multitude of quests where players’ decisions matter. This is no different for the recently released science fiction RPG Starfield, which has taken the internet by absolute storm. The hugely popular title has amassed an absurd player base, all exploring the stars and planets on offer.

Like other Bethesda titles, players are able to craft their character to their liking. This means investing skill points into various trees as they level up. However, this is a tad different from Traits. Traits can only be selected when creating a character, providing both bonuses and negatives to them.

Players are only able to select 3 traits in total, meaning you need to be pretty selective with your options. But one player discovered the best trait by far, especially if you’re looking to gaslight NPCs all over the galaxy.

Starfield player successfully evades the law by gaslighting the NPCs

Reddit user EarlGrey_Picard uncovered one of the funniest pieces of conversation in all of Starfield. Using the Extrovert trait, they unlocked a dialogue option that allowed them to essentially gaslight the United Colonies Officer accusing them of suspicious behavior.

The officer, who was diligently on the lookout for a suspicious individual who matched their description, confronted Picard. Fortunately, with the power of the Extrovert trait, Picard was able to gracefully dance around the conversation, obliterating the Officer’s brain in the process.

With such fantastic quotes such as “I don’t match the description. You match the description” and “No, you match the description.” Picard was able to troll the NPC so much that they ended up being far too confused to continue their search, letting them easily evade the law.