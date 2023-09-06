Dr Disrespect blamed for “intense” harassment of critics after Starfield controversy

After Dr Disrespect directly responded to critics of his Starfield controversy on Twitter/X, they have called him out for causing “intense” harassment against them, coming from his fans.

Dr Disrespect sparked some controversy after he was shown on stream hitting out at Bethesda. He stated that due to “past controversies”, they chose not to work with him to promote the launch of their highly anticipated space RPG Starfield.

Doc went on to to bring up Pete Hines’ Twitter/X account, Bethesda’s head of publishing, where he stated that “everything’s starting to make sense,” and highlighted that the senior manager stated his pronouns on his profile bio.

As the two-time directly responded to the criticism, it caused a number of Dr Disrespect’s fans to send them with hateful comments.

Dr Disrespect critics claim he caused “intense” harassment

One user in particular who criticized Dr Disrespect accused him of causing “the most intense harassment I’ve ever experienced.”

“I’m not trans, but my username makes many people assume I am. Here’s a small taste of what it’s like to be a trans person online,” they said, sharing screenshots of messages targeted against transgender people.

Dr Disrespect has not addressed the situation following his original post at the time of writing.

Starfield came under a lot of controversy when it launched surrounding the in-game use of pronouns when players create their character.