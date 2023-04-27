What happens when you kill all bounty hunters in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

Curious what happens after taking down all 16 of Caij Vanda’s bounty hunters in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? Here’s a full look at the surprise awaiting Cal Kestis after his hard work.

Outside of the main storyline in Survivor, players have plenty of bonus content to sift through. Whether it’s testing your intellect in the Meditation Chambers, tracking down every bit of lore, or hearing out every rumor, there’s a great deal to see and do.

Article continues after ad

Among the batch of side missions, however, is a full set of bounties. After finding Caij Vanda at Pyloon’s Saloon, Cal can begin tracking down 16 pesky foes throughout the galaxy. Taking down 14 of these bosses leads to two head honchos at the top of the pecking order, but what happens after taking them out of the equation too?

There’s a special secret waiting for players that tackle this optional content and we’ve got a full rundown on what you can expect after clearing every bounty mission on offer.

Article continues after ad

SPOILER WARNING: Obviously, we’re about to enter spoiler territory and reveal one of the biggest surprises in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. We highly recommend experiencing this for yourself, so be warned of reading any further if you’d rather this moment come as a shock.

Respawn Entertainment

What happens when you complete all of Caij Vanda’s bounties in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

Caij wants to meet where it all began

After taking out the last remaining bounty target, head back to Pyloon’s Saloon as your normally would to chat with Caij Vanda. You’ll quickly notice the mysterious NPC is no longer at her usual table, however. She instead invites you back to where you first properly made contact on the other side of Koboh.

Article continues after ad

Head to her original location and make sure you’re well-equipped for one of Survivor’s toughest challenges. When ready, interact with Caij to start a crucial cutscene.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Respawn Entertainment

Surprise Caij Vanda boss fight

While congratulating you on taking down 16 of the galaxy’s most formidable bounty hunters, Caij reveals the truth behind her plans. All along she’s been feeding these targets intel, watching as you knock them down one by one, and seeing your bounty value skyrocket. Now with an immense payday in reach, Caij decides it’s time to claim her fortune and take Cal down herself.

Article continues after ad

Despite offering plenty of warning and multiple opportunities to walk away, Cal is eventually forced into the battle and what ensues is one of Survivor’s trickiest boss fights. As you would expect, Caij is no joke and her aggressive approach is bound to cause some frustration. But upon knocking her down and emerging victorious, an incredible surprise awaits.

Respawn Entertainment

Star Wars legend Boba Fett joins the fight

After taking Caij off her feet and winning the duel, another bounty hunter enters the equation. Floating down into frame, seemingly out of nowhere, none other than Boba Fett makes his presence known.

Article continues after ad

Respawn Entertainment

The infamous Star Wars icon stands off with both Cal and Caij, though the fight is formally called off. Boba Fett is purely interested in the bounty of Caij’s head, with Cal agreeing to let him take her in. While the two exchange some harsh words, with Fett clearly not the biggest Jedi fan, they then go their separate ways.

Respawn Entertainment

If you return shortly after the fight, you can still interact with Fett and listen to a few extra lines of dialogue, some of which tease this might not be his last interaction with Cal. But for the time being, there’s no way in which to fight the legendary bounty hunter.