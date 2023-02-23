Star Wars Jedi: Survivor voice cast – All voice actors and roles

A stacked cast list for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is expected once more and many familiar faces have already been spotted ahead of the anticipated game’s release. So let’s run through every confirmed actor and actress for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor so far.

EA’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is without question one of 2023’s biggest games in prospect with Respawn Entertainment doubling up on their Apex Legends duties by releasing another fully-fledged Star Wars title.

Fallen Order was the beginning of the spin-off series and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is aiming to continue on the adventure and pull back the curtain more into the psyche of Cal Kestis and his loyal alliance.

If we dig even deeper, we can actually see the identities behind some of Star Wars Jedi’s heroes and give some background information on each one.

So here’s everything we know about the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor cast so far, and we’ll be updating this once even more information is known.

Respawn Entertainment

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor characters

Cal Kestis: Cameron Monaghan

Cere Junda: Debra Wilson

Greez Dritus: Daniel Roebuck

Bode Akuna: Noshir Dalal

Nightsister Merrin: Tina Ivlev

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor voice actors and actresses

Again, information on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor characters is a bit more limited, so these are all the faces and voices we know are confirmed for the game for the time being – with more to come.

Cal Kestis: Cameron Monaghan

The hero of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the role of Cal Kestis is assumed by Cameron Monaghan and the actor first made a name for himself in a variety of films and TV before having a major role in Gotham as Jerome and Jeremiah Valeska – before landing the role of Cal Kestis in 2019.

Cere Junda: Debra Wilson

With well over 200 acting credits to her name, Debra Wilson played Cere Junda in Fallen Order and was the mentor to Cal in his early Jedi days. She returns for the sequel and also provided voices for The Callisto Protocol and God of War Ragnarok.

Greez Dritus: Daniel Roebuck

A popular character from the original game, Greez Dritus is back and is voiced by the extremely experienced Daniel Roebuck. The actor has acting credits in games such as Dead Rising 3 and featured in The Walking Dead: Red Machete.

Bode Akuna: Noshir Dalal

A brand new character for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Bode Akuna is a heroic AI companion that will assist Cal in the game. Outside of the game though, the talent behind the voice, Noshir Dalal, is no stranger to games having appeared in the Dead Space Remake, Saints Row 2022, Horizon Forbidden West, and much more.

Nightsister Merrin: Tina Ivlev

Nightsister Merrin became a very capable ally to Cal in Fallen Order and the character is another who is back for Respawn’s follow-up. Tina Ivlev, as well as voicing Merrin, has also appeared in Dead Rising 3 – like Daniel Roebuck – and the US adaptation of Shameless – also featuring Cameron Monaghan.

That’s all we know about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and its exciting cast, for now, Be sure to check back once even more character details and actor information drop.

