Star Wars Jedi: Survivor players can avoid spider-like enemies in Arachnophobia Mode

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will let players remove spider-like enemies by activating a new Arachnophobia Mode.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order often felt merciless in its use of the spider-like creatures known as Wyyyschokk. These terrifying predators stalked Kashyyyk, home to the Wookies.

Meanwhile, the Bane Back Spiders native to Dathomir made exploring the blood-red planet feel all the more arduous. Fortunately, Respawn took pity on arachnophobes when developing its latest Star Wars-branded experience.

Players will have the option to avoid facing off against whatever eight-legged beasties await in Jedi Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will launch with an Arachnophobia Mode

Star Wars-dedicated Twitter page Daily Jedi Survivor recently claimed the new title would launch with a mode that will let users toggle off spider-like enemies.

According to IGN, such a mode does indeed exist in-game. “Respawn Entertainment has included an arachnophobia option, which will allow you to remove spider-like enemies from the game entirely,” the publication verified.

EA/Lucasfilm Games

Jedi Survivor isn’t the first game to include an Arachnophobia Mode. The survival game Grounded from Obsidian included a similar accessibility option. Notably, Grounded’s Arachnophobia Safe Mode boasted a sliding scale ranging from 0 to 5.

Option 0 depicted the creatures as they normally appear in-game; on the other end of the scale, option 5 effectively reduced arachnids to large circles adorned with red eyes.

It’s not yet clear how Respawn outfitted its Arachnophobia Mode in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. So the toggle could turn them into big bungling blobs or something else entirely. The wait to find out is almost at an end, with the new Star Wars title slated to release on April 28.