Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Achievements & Trophies

The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Trophies and Achievements list is comparable to the size of the planet Hoth – big. So without further ado, let’s Sky-walk you through the entire list for PlayStation and Xbox players.

For many years now the concept of Achievements and Trophies has been around to give players even more reason incentive to invest time into a game. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is already a fairly long game as it is on its own merits, but when you factor in Achievements and Trophies – it only gets bigger.

Respawn Entertainment has made it so that there are no difficulty-related Trophies or Achievements and you don’t have to get every single collectible.

For more details, let’s run you through this demanding, but doable, Achievements and Trophies list.

How many Trophies & Achievements are in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

PlayStation owners will have a whopping 54 Trophies to earn in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Whereas Xbox players will have 53 Achievements in total to go for.

If you’re new to the world of Trophies and Achievements and are unsure of the 1-accomplishment discrepancy between the two brands, PlayStation owners are rewarded with a Platinum trophy for obtaining every other Trophy in the game.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: All Trophies & Achievements

Feast your eyes on the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Achievements and Trophies list and may the force be with you in your efforts to acquire each and every one.

The Jedi Survivor: Unlock all Trophies

Unlock all Trophies Rooftop Duel: Hidden Story Trophy

Hidden Story Trophy For Saw Gerrera: Hidden Story Trophy

Hidden Story Trophy Grab Some Seat: Hidden Story Trophy

Hidden Story Trophy The Past Made Present: Hidden Story Trophy

Hidden Story Trophy Survivors, We Adapt: Hidden Story Trophy

Hidden Story Trophy Among the Masters: Hidden Story Trophy

Hidden Story Trophy For the Path: Hidden Story Trophy

Hidden Story Trophy Out of Bedlam: Hidden Story Trophy

Hidden Story Trophy Tanlorr Bound: Hidden Story Trophy

Hidden Story Trophy Tragedy: Hidden Story Trophy

Hidden Story Trophy At the Precipice: Hidden Story Trophy

Hidden Story Trophy Into the Abyss: Hidden Story Trophy

Hidden Story Trophy A Place You Could Call Home: Complete the story

Complete the story Han Slowlo: Defeat 50 enemies under the effect of Slow

Defeat 50 enemies under the effect of Slow So Uncivilized: Defeat 10 enemies with shots using the Point Blank skill

Defeat 10 enemies with shots using the Point Blank skill You’ve Got A Friend: Direct your companions to assist in combat 10 times each

Direct your companions to assist in combat 10 times each Catch!: Hit 3 enemies with a single roller mine

Hit 3 enemies with a single roller mine They Never Saw It Coming: Strike an unaware enemy 20 times

Strike an unaware enemy 20 times This is Canon: Push an enemy into the Shattered Moon mining cannon

Push an enemy into the Shattered Moon mining cannon I’m a Living Legend: Defeat all legendary adversaries

Defeat all legendary adversaries Get Down From There: Attack 20 Lifted enemies

Attack 20 Lifted enemies One With the Force: Avoid 50 attacks using Focus Sight

Avoid 50 attacks using Focus Sight Mirror Match: A confused enemy defeats an enemy of the same type

A confused enemy defeats an enemy of the same type Pinpoint: Execute 10 perfectly timed precision releases

Execute 10 perfectly timed precision releases Slam Dunk: Slam 5 enemies with a single use of Slam

Slam 5 enemies with a single use of Slam Riposte: Parry a Force Pull resisting enemy

Parry a Force Pull resisting enemy Star Tours: Discover and complete all Jedi Chambers

Discover and complete all Jedi Chambers King of the World: Reach the highest point of Harvest Ridge

Reach the highest point of Harvest Ridge There Is No Try: Help lift a ship out of the tar pits

Help lift a ship out of the tar pits Now, This Isn’t Podracing: Travel 500m of distance while riding creatures

Travel 500m of distance while riding creatures Cleaning Up: Refresh the Refresher

Refresh the Refresher They’re Probably Fine: Drop your mount into the great unknown

Drop your mount into the great unknown Skywalker: Keep your feet off the ground and walls for 60 seconds

Keep your feet off the ground and walls for 60 seconds It’s a Trap: Explore the Phon’Qi Caverns

Explore the Phon’Qi Caverns Max Capacity: Have a packed cantina

Have a packed cantina Can You Pet the Bogling?: You can pet the bogling

You can pet the bogling Caji Match: Gain the attention of a mysterious stranger

Gain the attention of a mysterious stranger Who Gives a Puck?: Obtain your first bounty

Obtain your first bounty Perks of the Job: Equip Perks in all slots

Equip Perks in all slots Greezy Money: Trade 25 collected items

Trade 25 collected items Cobra Cal: Train with your weapons while wearing a headband

Train with your weapons while wearing a headband A Presence I’ve Not Felt Since…: Wear an old wardrobe staple

Wear an old wardrobe staple Hey, Luke At Us: Equip a new cosmetic in every Cal slot

Equip a new cosmetic in every Cal slot Road House: Dropkick an enemy while wearing a mullet

Dropkick an enemy while wearing a mullet Kitted Out: Customize BD-1, the blaster, and Cal’s lightsaber with new parts

Customize BD-1, the blaster, and Cal’s lightsaber with new parts Skoova Diving: Fill the aquarium in the cantina

Fill the aquarium in the cantina Growth Spurt: Find space for a full garden

Find space for a full garden Gambler: Win all holotastics matches

Win all holotastics matches Intergalactic Geographic: Scan every type of enemy to fill out the Tactical Guide

Scan every type of enemy to fill out the Tactical Guide Reconnaissance: Use BD-1 to investigate a target in the distance

Use BD-1 to investigate a target in the distance Splurgle: Purchase all of Doma’s merchandise

Purchase all of Doma’s merchandise The Jedi Path: Fully upgrade 3 skill trees

Fully upgrade 3 skill trees Blood, Sweat, and Tears: Complete all Force Tears

That’s everything you need to know about the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Achievements and Trophies list. For even more handy guides, check out a ton of the other guides we’ve whipped up for you:

