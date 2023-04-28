How to explore the Phon’Qi caverns in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – It’s a Trap guide

Wondering where to find the Phon’Qi caverns in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? Fear not, we’ve got you covered with a full trophy & achievement guide for the It’s a Trap challenge.

With Survivor comes some of the biggest locations we’ve ever seen in a Star Wars game. In particular, Koboh houses a diverse range of biomes, with secrets both high in the sky and deep underground.

There’s plenty to explore on this planet and hidden among it all is a sprawling network of caves filled to the brim with difficult enemies. The Phon’Qi caverns await and we’ve got the full rundown on where to find it so you can tick off the It’s a Trap trophy or achievement.

Where to find the Phon’Qi caverns in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

First up, you want to head to the Summit Meditation Point on Koboh. This provides the easiest route through to the Phon’Qi caverns, despite being thousands of feet higher.

Immediately upon spawning in, look ahead for an elevator on the right-hand side. Enter and you’ll be taken on a long trip down through the mountain to where you want to be.

Upon exiting the elevator, continue straight forward and you’ll find a winged mount waiting to fly you over the gap to a well-hidden property. Jump on, fly across, and head to the back of this house for a quick fight. Take down the raiders before dropping down inside the facility.

Now underground, follow the path as it winds through some tight gaps. Once through into an area lit bt blue fauna, turn to your right and activate a Meditation Point nearby. Trust us, it’ll come in handy.

From this Meditation Point, head back out and turn to the right. Before long, you’ll stumble upon an interactive object that can be raised overhead. Before you do just that, however, be ready for an ambush of explosives headed your way. Once the room is clear, raise the object and drop down into the Phon’Qi caverns.

Taking down a Rancor in the Phon’Qi caverns

After following the only path forward for a short while, your first true test is to fight a Rancor. Depending on how you’ve explored up until this point, it could be your first or second encounter with the iconic Star Wars beast.

This is no easy fight, however, as even with all the health upgrades possible, the Rancor can still take you out in a single hit. Avoiding its unblockable attacks are essential as if it grabs you, it’s game over.

Be patient, time your attacks well, and before long, the Ranco will fall and you’ll be free to continue exploring the Phon’Qi caverns.

It’s a Trap – Getting ambushed in the Phon’Qi caverns

From the Rancor right, turn backward and continue exploring the area. You’ll naturally be funneled toward a room with multiple tough foes, all while certain enemies berate you from behind their glowy-purple protective barriers.

Keep pressing forward, traversing over numerous obstacles, and eventually, you’ll enter a room that triggers a deadly ambush. Three lightsaber-wielding bosses will be on your screen at once and it’s up to you to take them down one by one.

Once again, this is no easy task as even just a single boss at any given time can prove challenging. If you’re able to get through the encounter, however, the ‘It’s a Trap’ trophy or achievement will pop and you’re free to make your way back to the surface.

How to get through purple lightning in the Phon’Qi caverns

If you’re stumped on how to make it through the purple lightning found throughout the Phon’Qi cavers, worry not. It’s actually quite simple once you realize the trick.

Also scattered throughout the caverns are little spherical creatures stuck to the walls. You can use the Force to pick these creatures up and push them away. In doing so, they explode and their acidic goop disintegrates the purple barriers in your way. That’s all there is to it.