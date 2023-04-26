Does Star Wars Jedi: Survivor have a photo mode?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor features some gigantic planets filled with unbelievable sights and sounds. So it’s only natural to enquire about the presence of a Photo Mode in the game. Our guide covers everything you need to know.

Photo mode has been a trendy topic of conversation for many years now as players look to immortalize their beloved titles with still images. Acting like a normal camera, photo mode enables players to utilize all the features a top camera would come with. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor boasts some incredible visual imagery, and it makes sense to want to capture it.

In the middle of battling Stormtroopers and the evil Empire, it would be nice to kick back and take some high-class pictures from time to time in the game. So today, we’re here to answer the question of whether or not Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has a photo mode.

Respawn Entertainment

Is there a photo mode in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

We’re pleased to say that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has a photo mode and allows players to take pictures in-game. Whether you’re aboard the Mantis or in the middle of a heated conflict, you’re free to whip out the game’s photo mode and permanently record the action.

How to use photo mode in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

To use photo mode in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you simply need to pause the game and press Triangle on PlayStation, Y on Xbox, or the applicable key on PC. Doing so will instantly halt the action and allow you to freely manipulate the on-screen happenings for picture purposes.

For example, on PlayStation, you can use the L1 and R1 buttons to scroll through the various functions that come with photo mode. Avid photographers will be able to adjust the ISO, add filters, icons, borders, colored lights, and more.

Once you’re happy, you can use your platform’s main way of taking pictures e.g the PlayStation’s Share button. Check out the finished product and either continue to tinker to your heart’s content, or find new, exciting pictures to take!

If our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor photo mode guide was useful, then check out all the other guides we have for the game below:

