Scottie Scheffler: World number one golfer handcuffed and detained by police

World number one golfer Scottie Scheffler has been handcuffed and detained by police outside Valhalla Golf Club ahead of the second round of the US PGA Championship.

Scheffler, 27, was stopped by police after a reported misunderstanding with traffic flow heading into the golf club. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) said that a shuttle bus had struck and killed a pedestrian near the club, causing traffic measures to be put in place.

The American, who was not involved in the accident, allegedly tried to bypass the scene before being stopped by police.

ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, who witnessed the incident, said: “Traffic had been backed up and building. Scottie Scheffler tried to enter Valhalla Golf Club using a side median, at which point a police officer instructed him to stop.

Article continues after ad

“Scheffler attempted to continue to go, the police officer then attached himself to the side of Scheffler’s car.

“Scheffler stopped the vehicle as he turned into Valhalla Golf Club at the entrance, about 10 to 20 yards from the point at which the police officer first told him to stop.

Article continues after ad

“At that point the police officer instructed Scheffler to get out of the car. He rolled down the window, the police officer grabbed his arm and started pulling at it.

“He reached inside, opened the car door, pulled Scheffler out, pushed him up against the car, immediately placed him in handcuffs.”

Article continues after ad

“Scheffler was then walked over to the police car,” he added. “Placed in the back, in handcuffs, very stunned about what was happening, looked toward me as he was in those handcuffs and said, ‘Please help me’.

“He very clearly did not know what was happening in the situation. It moved very quickly, very rapidly, very aggressively.”

Pictures purporting to be of Scheffler’s mugshot also began circulating on social media. However, it is now understood that the world No 1 is on his way back to the golf course.

ESPN report that he has been charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In a statement issued to Darlington, Scheffler said: “This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do.

“I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today.

“Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective.”

Article continues after ad

Scheffler is competing in his first tournament after three weeks off following the birth of his first child, Bennett. The American has won four of his last five events that he has competed in.