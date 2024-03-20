How to watch England vs Brazil: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & more

England take on Brazil in an international friendly this weekend as Gareth Southgate’s side look to flex their muscles ahead of Euro 2024 this summer.

The Three Lions have already qualified for the tournament, being drawn in Group C alongside Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia.

It therefore means they have two friendlies during this week’s international break, taking on Brazil and Belgium.

Here is all you need to know ahead of England’s match with Brazil.

What time does England vs Brazil kick-off?

The game gets underway on Saturday, March 23 at 7pm GMT, 3pm ET and 12pm PT.

How can I watch the match on TV?

For viewers in the UK, Channel 4 will be showing the game live, for free, on terrestrial TV, or online as a live stream via their website. The build-up will start at 6 pm GMT.

For those in the US, FOX Sports have the rights for the match, with live studio coverage beginning at 2:30 pm ET, and 11:30 am PT.

Where is England vs Brazil being played?

The game will be held at the iconic Wembley Stadium, London.

Can you still buy tickets for England vs Brazil?

Tickets for the match have now sold out. However, you can still guarantee yourself a seat for the game with Club Wembley.

England team news

The Three Lions could be without Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Jordan Henderson, and Cole Palmer for this weekend’s game.

The quartet took part in training away from the rest of the group on what is understood to be personal programmes.

England squad in full

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), and Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), and Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Ajax), James Maddison (Tottenham), Declan Rice (Arsenal), and Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United).

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), and Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

Brazil team news

Brazil head to London without Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli, Manchester United star Casemiro, and Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker through injury.

Gunners defender Gabriel Magalhaes also pulled out of the squad due to injury.

Brazil squad in full

Goalkeepers: Bento (Athletico-PR), Leo Jardim (Vasco da Gama), and Rafael (Sao Paulo).

Defenders: Danilo (Juventus), Yan Couto (Girona), Ayrton Lucas (Flamengo), Wendell (Porto) Beraldo (Paris St Germain), Bremer (Juventus), Fabricio Bruno (Flamengo), and Murilo (Palmeiras).

Midfielders: Andre (Fluminense), Andreas Pereira (Fulham), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Joao Gomes (Wolves), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham United), and Pablo Maia (Sao Paulo).

Forwards: Endrick (Palmeiras), Pepe (Porto), Galeno (Porto), Raphinha (Barcelona), Richarlison (Tottenham), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Savinho (Girona), and Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid).