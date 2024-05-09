Ex-UFC star reveals scrapped fight on Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson card

A former UFC fighter has revealed that he had a fight offered to him for the undercard of the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson clash, but it’s since been scrapped.

Back in March, Jake Paul shocked the internet when he revealed that he’d be fighting ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson in July. The ‘Problem Child’ has previously teased a clash with the Heavyweight legend as Tyson spoke glowingly about his foray into boxing, and it has now been made a reality.

The pair will meet, under professional rules, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, but they aren’t the only fight on the bill. Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor will co-main event the card, as they finally run back their fight from 2022.

Article continues after ad

As for other fights on the card, no other clashes have been announced just yet. However, former UFC fight ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry has revealed that he could have been on it against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Article continues after ad

“There were some things on the table with that, and the pay wasn’t incredible, especially considering the opponent,” Perry said on the May 8 edition of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

“I was like oh, I’m interested in being on the Mike Tyson Netflix card to get that exposure against this, certified, professional boxer. But the money, and there was another option that would be and I could only choose one of them. It was like, there was another option to have more money, and possibly opens more doors, and there’s some incentives involved that I was like, this would be more interesting.

Article continues after ad

“That [fight with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.] would’ve been cool, but [it’s not happening].”

Timestamp of 1:19:38

Perry has plenty of links with the Paul camp seeing as he was previously drafted in as an alternative opponent for Logan Paul if Dillon Danis didn’t turn up for their fight back in November.

Article continues after ad

As noted, the undercard is likely to take further shape in the coming weeks as the fight gets closer, but the ex-UFC fighter won’t be on it. That’s for sure.