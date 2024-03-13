Antony’s Manchester United future questioned amid ongoing police investigation

Manchester United club legend Andy Cole has questioned Antony’s future at Old Trafford amid reports that the winger’s ongoing police investigation is making it hard for the club to sell the 24-year-old.

Antony, who signed from Ajax in September 2022 for £85.5million ($109.4m), is facing allegations of assault from his former girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin – claims that the player strenuously denies.

According to The Telegraph, the police probe into the matter could well prevent any plans the club may have to sell the forward in the summer transfer window.

Antony has failed to live up to his hefty price-tag following his move to the Premier League, registering just one goal and one assist this season – both coming in an FA Cup tie against League Two side Newport County.

Antony’s Manchester United future questioned

Former Man United striker, Cole, has now raised concerns as to whether Antony will remain at the club beyond this season.

“Ultimately, I believe any decision regarding his future will be down to finances. Antony’s found his first two seasons in the Premier League very, very difficult,” he told Betfred.

“Everything in the game now is judged on stats and if you look at his, they’re very underwhelming. Wingers are judged on scoring and creating goals, so if you’re not doing that, then what are you actually doing?

“He has one goal and one assist this season, so if you’re looking at that as a prospective buyer, then you’re going to question how effective he can be for your team.”

“Will he get a third season?” continued Cole. “I really don’t know because the numbers haven’t been good enough for where Manchester United need to get to.”

Antony has not started a Premier League game for Manchester United since December last year, a 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Manager Erik ten Hag has also faced scrutiny over his future at the club. The Dutchman, who also moved from Ajax in 2022, led the team to a third-place finish in his first season in charge.

The current campaign has been far more tumultuous for Ten Hag, as his side sit in sixth with a goal difference of zero after 28 games played.