Roy Keane ‘fuming’ with Rasmus Hojlund amid frank prediction about Erik Ten Hag’s Man United future

Manchester United legend Roy Keane was ‘fuming’ with Rasmus Hojlund during the Red Devils’ 2-0 win over Wigan Athletic on Monday.

And the former United captain also feels the future is bleak for manager Erik ten Hag, despite booking their place in the FA Cup fourth round with a 2-0 win over their League One opponents.

Goals from Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes secured United’s safe passage through to the next round of the competition but it was Hojlund’s wastefulness in front of goal that caught the Irishman’s ire.

The Danish international missed four chances during the game, including a gilt edged opportunity from close range which he bundled wide of the goal and Keane didn’t hold back in a scathing assessment.

“I’d be fuming with him,” Keane said at half-time during ITV’s coverage of the match.

“We wanted United to show a side of their game tonight. They’ve brought their habits from the Premier League into tonight in terms of missing chances, not being clinical.

“I want to see that side of United tonight. And with your striker, he’s missing chances, we can say it’s unlucky all day. They’re great opportunities, put the ball in the back of the net, stop messing about.”

Keane predicts Ten Hag won’t be Manchester United manager in a few months

United have struggled for any sort of consistency this season and are currently eighth in the Premier League table after disappointing early exits in both the Champions League and Carabao Cup.

Nonetheless, Ten Hag is hopeful his side can mount a serious challenge to win the FA Cup but Keane is less than convinced and thinks his future is on the line in the coming months.

“No, not really,” Keane replied when asked if he could see the ‘DNA’ United are trying to implement under Ten Hag.

“The manager there mentions the ‘project’ – it probably means he’ll be gone in the next few months. This dreaded word ‘project’.

“No, I didn’t see it tonight with United and I’ve not seen it for the last few months. But, again, they’re in the next round and it’s an easy draw the next time round, but you need a better level of performance. And the chances they made tonight, you always expect more.”

