Premier League winter break: When is it? Why was it brought in? Who will benefit most?

The Premier League will have a mid-season break this season for the first time since 2020.

The winter break, also referred to as the mid-season player break, has not happened since the 2019/20 season because of the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons, while the 2022 World Cup in Qatar put paid to a mid-season break last term.

This weekend sees the return of the winter break for half of the English top flight sides. Here is all you need to know about it.

Article continues after ad

When is the Premier League winter break?

The Premier League won’t stop completely. Instead, gameweek 21 will be split across two weekends meaning 10 teams get a break this weekend and the other 10 teams get a break next weekend.

Article continues after ad

Five fixtures will take place across Friday, January 12, to Sunday, January 14. A further five games will then be played across Saturday, January 20, to Monday, January 22.

What are the fixtures during the Premier League winter break?

Friday, January 12

Burnley v Luton Town

Saturday, January 13

Chelsea v Fulham

Newcastle United v Manchester City

Sunday, January 14

Everton v Aston Villa

Article continues after ad

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

Saturday, January 20

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Brentford v Nottingham Forest

Sunday, January 21

Sheffield United v West Ham United

Bournemouth v Liverpool (16:30)

Monday, January 22

Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Which team will benefit the most from the Premier League winter break?

10 Premier League sides have already seen their breaks reduced as they are now in cup action during their specified time off from Premier League action.

Article continues after ad

Chelsea have a 10-day break as a result of their participation in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, while other semi-finalists Fulham and Liverpool have an 11-day break.

Article continues after ad

And a further seven Premier League teams (Brentford, Crystal Palace, Everton, Luton Town, Nottingham Forest, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers) now face FA Cup third round replays which will eat into their break.

As such, it is relegation-threatened Burnley who look to be getting the most rest out of any side in the top flight with a likely 19 days between their match on Friday and their Premier League clash on January 31 with Man City.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Working on the assumption their FA Cup fourth round tie will be played on Saturday, January 27, Brighton and Hove Albion have a 16-day gap between fixtures, while Sheffield United and Bournemouth will enjoy a 15-day break.

Newcastle United and Man City have 14-day breaks and are the only other two sides to have at least two weeks off between fixtures.