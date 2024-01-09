NBA fans all agree on Memphis Grizzlies’ play-off chances after huge Ja Morant injury

Memphis Grizzlies’ star player Ja Morant is out for the rest of the 2023/24 NBA season, the franchise announced on Monday.

Morant, who missed the first 25 games of this season through suspension for displaying a gun on social media, had only just returned to action but now needs surgery to repair a tear in his right shoulder after an injury picked up in training on Saturday.

A Grizzlies statement read: “The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the following medical update for guard Ja Morant.

Article continues after ad

“At Saturday’s training session, Morant suffered a subluxation of his right shoulder. Following ongoing soreness and instability, Morant underwent an MRI that revealed an underlying labral tear.

Article continues after ad

“Morant will undergo season-ending surgery and is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2024-25 season.”

Are Memphis’ play-off hopes now over?

The Grizzlies had struggled without their star guard this season and have a 7-20 record in his absence. However, on his return, Morant inspired the Grizzlies to a 6-3 run and the 24-year-old had rekindled hope of a late run to the play-offs.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

However, that now seems a long way off with the Grizzlies sat in 13th place in the Western Conference, four-and-a-half games back from the Los Angeles Lakers who currently occupy 10th place and the play-in spot, without their star player for the rest of the campaign.

Article continues after ad

Certainly that was echoed by NBA fans on X, as one fan tweeted: “Suspension to surgery, Morant’s season reads like a saga of hurdles. It’s hard to recall a player who’s had to bounce back from so much in just one year.”

Article continues after ad

Another fan tweeted: “Wow, Grizzlies season is over,” while another added: “Well, @memgrizz better start scouting for the draft. You’re going to have a Lottery pick this year.”