Manchester United legend Paul Scholes blasts Jesse Lingard as he continues search for new club

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has taken a brutal swipe at the Red Devils’ former midfielder Jesse Lingard as he continues his search for a new club.

Lingard has been a free agent since leaving Nottingham Forest in the summer after a dismal one season spell at the City Ground.

The former England international was training with West Ham United in the summer, and also trained with Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq who, of course, are managed by Steven Gerrard.

But he is still without a club over one week into the January transfer window and Lingard hasn’t started a competitive professional game for 10 months, last making an appearance in April’s loss to Manchester United.

Lingard last made a Premier League appearance in April

The 31-year-old took to Instagram to upload some footage of him in the gym, keeping himself ticking over ahead of a possible move to a new club this month – something he has done regularly across the last few months.

Clearly that is something Scholes has taken Umbridge with as he took a brutal swipe at his former United team-mate in the comments section, asking: “Are you just gonna f*** about in the gym or are you gonna actually play football?”

Lingard is now in his seventh month as a free agent and has been linked with a move to Everton this month, as well as a potential move to an MLS side ahead of the 2024 season.

