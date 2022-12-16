What is the Pop Tarts ‘Pop to the Top’ Challenge on Twitch?

You will see sponsored author on our Advertisement Features. These are articles that are paid for and approved by a commercial partner. The copy will be produced by a member of Dexerto staff who will work with the partner to get the information required to produce the article. After it is written, it will be sent to the commercial partner for approval. Advertisement features are commercial content that usually promotes a partner’s products and, as such, do include advert links.

Pop Tarts is hosting a ‘Pop to the Top’ Challenge event on Twitch this month and here’s everything you need to know about it.

‘Pop to the Top’ will be shown live on Twitch this December 16, with six top streamers facing off in two stages of Fall Guys competition.

Those watching along at home can expect to see content creators Point Crow, LuckyChamu, Sommerset, loughh, ploo, and SweetTails all take part.

The streamers will each represent a flavor of Pop Tart – but who will reign victorious? Let’s take a look at how the challenge works.

Pop Tarts ‘Pop to the Top’ Challenge explained

The Pop Tarts ‘Pop to the Top’ Challenge will be broken into two parts, with each contestant representing a flavor of Pop Tart decided during the broadcast.

Part One and Part Two differ in the following ways…

What happens in Part One?

Mediatonic Fall Guys is one of the most popular free-to-play titles in the world.

The challenge starts off with an individual competition. The six streamers will compete in an hour-long PVP (player versus player) challenge.

The top two content creators with the most crowns in the first round will be rewarded in Part Two.

What happens in Part Two?

Mediatonic Who will be taking home the crown?

In the second part of the challenge, ‘Pop to the Top’ will turn into a team-based competition.

The top two streamers from Part One will be crowned team captains, choosing their team members to face off in a final head-to-head PVP, winner-take-all battle royale!

Who will take the Fall Guys crown home in the Pop Tarts ‘Pop to the Top’ Challenge? We will have to wait and see.

You can find more information about the event on the official website.