TimTheTatman and Aceu reveal why they've chosen LG UltraGear monitors

Streaming stars Tim ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar and Brandon ‘Aceu’ Winn have revealed their brand new LG UltraGear monitors, explaining that their decision should help them reach the next level when playing Warzone, Valorant, and Fortnite.

LG's latest IPS 1ms monitors are fresh onto the market and ideal for any player looking to up their game. Now, two of the biggest names in gaming will be supporting the products that provide a mixture of image quality, response time and refresh rates – something that many FPS players will have long been searching for.

Advertisement

For those who don't know already, the LG UltraGear series is a range of gaming monitors with the LG 27GN750 and LG 38GN950 having Nano IPS 1ms and 240Hz refresh rates, which is possibly the dream combination for those looking to upgrade their setups.

Tim and Aceu haven't picked the same product, though, opting for different styles that should tailor their performance with gameplay. So, let's take a look at what they went for – and why!

Advertisement

Who is TimTheTatman?

Tim ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar, easily one of the biggest streamers on Twitch, spends countless hours in front of a monitor so he knows exactly what he wants from one.

Tim usually plays whatever game he is really enjoying at the time. This has led to him having long stints streaming games such as Overwatch, Fortnite, Valorant, and most recently, Call of Duty Warzone.

He's currently the sixth most-followed streamer on Twitch, with just under five million followers, and averages 28,000 viewers every time he goes live.

Advertisement

LG 27GN750: Tim's monitors of choice

Tim is using the LG 27GN750 monitor in his main gaming setup, but he uses other monitors on different game titles. Recently, Tim chose the LG 38GN950 – for example.

TimTheTatman decided to go for the curved display, with the LG 38GN950, and a non-curved alternative with the LG 27GN750. His first collaborative stream with LG is set to take place on the 30th of June 3PM EST.

So, if you're a regular on his Twitch channel, don't be surprised to see him turn his camera around on stream and see these beauties sitting there. He can usually be seen playing a variety of first-person shooter games online, teaming up with fellow creators like Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins, Ben 'DrLupo' Lupo, and more.

Advertisement

It is fatal in FPS games if the monitor's refresh rate is low or the graphic card input signal is interrupted in any way. That is why Tim has chosen these monitors going forward.

His impressive 38GN950 screen is the world’s first IPS 1ms GtG monitor, providing a smooth and vivid gaming environment. The 21:9 aspect ratio supports a wider view on both sides than a bog-standard 16:9. The other, LG 27GN750, also packs a punch.

Who is Aceu?

Brandon ‘Aceu’ Winn started out in Counter-Strike, playing for multiple teams between 2016 to 2019, but retired from the game to pursue a future in Apex Legends.

He gained popularity after grinding away in Apex and becoming a pro for NRG, thanks to his insane movement and ability to rack up kills. He went on to win three titles with the org, the largest being a Showmatch at TwitchCon San Diego 2019.

He has more recently moved over to playing Valorant full time and aims to compete professionally in the game after already competing in Twitch Rivals tournaments.

LG 27GN750: Aceu's monitor of choice

Aceu has decided to go a different route from Tim, however. The former professional Apex Legends player believes he's going to offer a whole lot more when dropping into the battle royale title with his LG 27GN750, and hopefully build on past successes.

The NRG esports player stormed to victory during a show match at TwitchCon San Diego 2019, and has since switched over to Riot Games' Valorant. A new scene and a new monitor, what more can you ask for.

With this monitor, people can experience 240Hz with IPS panel (which brings both speed and picture quality at once). This 240Hz lets gamers capture a target’s movement much more accurately.

What does that bring to the table? Well, this piece of kit doesn't just look good sitting on your desk. Fire it up and it gives a speedy refresh rate and 1ms latency, which is ideal for everything Apex or Valorant can throw his way. Well, apart from a gas grenade from Caustic or Viper, because it's never easy to see through them.

Aceu also has a huge following on both Twitch and YouTube, which includes over 650,000 followers and 510,000 subscribers, respectively. With thousands watching along every time he goes live, the best thing that he can offer is a smooth, crisp experience – and that's what he gets with the LG UltraGear series. Clearly, Tim agrees as well.

You can get updated with Tim and Aceu’s collaboration stream information from LG UltraGear’s official Twitter and Instagram here.