(RED) Creator Cup raises huge amount in donations: Winners & highlights

The first-ever (RED) Creator Cup has wrapped up with a significant amount of donations raised and a handful of Twitch streamers being inducted into the (RED) Creator Cup Hall of Fame.

The (RED) Creator Cup took place on December 1 to help raise money for pandemic relief, by bringing some of Twitch’s top creators together in a unique Minecraft competition.

Hosted by Erin Ashley Simon, Soe Gschwind, and Jon “Falloutt” Kefaloukos, the competition allowed fans to use their donations towards the cause to directly impact gameplay. This included in-game events anywhere from spawning a heart to dropping a creeper onto players in the game.

With an initial goal of raising $50,000, let’s take a look at what the final donations amounted to, as well as who entered The (RED) Creator Cup Hall of Fame.

The (RED) Creator Cup final donations

Powered by Tiltify, a company that gives charity organizations a one-stop shop to connect with streamers, (RED) raised $127,029 during the event.

The money raised will be matched by The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, to make the impact go even further.

Joining together as a team with single campaigns for each of the creators (or their duo’s) in the competition, Twitch streamers Funneh and Gold lead the pack with $7,345 raised.

The top donor of the event was the company Just Eat, the UK’s leader in food delivery, with $100,000 donated.

The (RED) Creator Cup Hall of Fame winners

Instead of having one player or team win the entire competition, The (RED) Creator Cup had a Hall of Fame for those who made it to the end of the event.

Those winners are:

Most Travelled : Krinios and Nihachu

: Krinios and Nihachu Most Blocks Placed : Legundo and Loony_MC

: Legundo and Loony_MC Most Money Raised : ItsFunneh and GoldenGlare

: ItsFunneh and GoldenGlare Most Mobs Killed: Legundo and Loony_MC

Everyone who participated in The (RED) Creator Cup will receive a limited edition medal showing their participation in the event.

The (RED) Creator Cup’s donations are going to fight COVID, making vaccines and treatment available in low-income countries.

If you’d like to help out (RED), you can donate or join their team to raise money on your own stream.