PlayStation Tournaments: XP live final: How to tune in and what to expect

PlayStation’s brand new gaming competition PlayStation Tournaments: XP has reached its final stage, with a live show set to broadcast from London on January 18, 2025. It promises to be a huge clash with some of the world’s biggest creators, so here’s everything you need to know about tuning in.

Back in December, PlayStation players competed in a series of qualifying tournaments across four games: EA Sports FC 25, Tekken 8, Fortnite and ASTRO BOT.

Those who came out on top have been invited to the Final, where they will form teams based on the iconic PlayStation shapes, (Triangle, Square, Circle, and Cross) with each led by a different content creator.

With a lot to get into, we’ve broken down exactly how to tune into the show, and what you can expect to see when you do.

How to watch PlayStation Tournaments: XP

The live final for PlayStation Tournaments: XP is set to take place on January 18, with the full event set to run from 2 PM-7PM GMT (9AM/2PM ET). The show is streaming for free on the official PlayStation Twitch and YouTube channels.

Who is set to appear?

Each of the four teams will have a Captain, drawn from some of the best known names in competitive gaming and content creation.

Leading the Circle team is Arslan Ash, one of the most decorated Tekken players of all time. Football YouTuber SV2 will be taking charge of Triangle, while the Sidemen’s VikkStar123 will be taking the reins for the Cross roster. Rounding out the team Captains is ESPE, leading the Square team, who is best known for her appearances in the Queens League.

Additionally, four title specialists will also feature on each team to lend a hand for specific games, including AJ3, JulietteArz, Kayane and Agustin51.

PlayStation tournaments XP formats & how it works

EA Sports

Teams will go head-to-head in each of the four games, starting with Astrobot, before moving onto EA Sports FC 25, then Tekken 8, then Fortnite, before finally finishing things off with a special final round.

While the teams face off at their stations, there will also be Free Roam stations featuring challenges across other PlayStation Studio games for anybody to jump in and play.

After games have ended, the top two teams will compete to become the first-ever Champions of PlayStation Tournaments: XP.

Tune in for all of the coverage

As well as all of the competitive gameplay that you’d expect from a tournament like this, those who tune in to watch can expect a host of behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with everyone in attendance.

PlayStation will also be showcasing some major community highlights, as a celebration of the biggest player stories from PlayStation Tournaments: XP.