Jynxzi explained why the Velociraptor is his ‘spirit animal’ and revealed what goes through his head when he rage-quits on stream in a wacky conversation sponsored by Drumstick.

Streaming star Jynxzi linked up with Drumstick’s very own Dr. Umstick for an off-the-wall conversation where he let fans in on some info they definitely didn’t know about him… including what goes through his mind when he loses a competitive game.

The streamer revealed that, when he has a rage-quit moment in a game, he visualizes his opponent smirking at him — something that doesn’t bode well for his emotional state.

“When I lose a game or lose a round, I get this image that whoever’s beating me is smiling when they look at their monitor,” Jynxzi admitted after watching himself lose it after dying to an enemy.

The streaming star also explained why he thinks the Velociraptor is superior to the Tyrannosaurus Rex after giving his best impression of the dinosaur with a loud screech — a common occurrence in Jynxzi’s energetic live streams, especially when he has a blow-up moment.

“Velociraptors are my spirit animal,” he admitted. “Velociprators are hyper-intelligent. Every numbskull is like, ‘I’m scared of the T-Rex.’ No. If you stand still, the T-Rex is lost. Velociraptors are about 1/100th of the size of a T-Rex, but oh my God. Are you escaping a Velociraptor? No.

“They’re faster than you. They’re smarter than you. They’re more aware than you. And that’s what I modeled my video game playstyle after.”

In fact, Jynxzi admitted that he doesn’t even have an “inside voice,” and explained that he’s so loud that his school librarian “hated” him for not having a volume dial and even called his mom to try and quiet him down.

Fortunately, there’s one thing that gets Jynxzi to cool off during a heated gaming sesh — a Drumstick cone, which he admitted “might be the best treat” he’s “ever had in his life.”

“I found joy,” he said after finishing off the last half of his Drumstick in one giant bite. “Drumstick was telling me, ‘It’s gonna be okay. I’m here.'”

It certainly looks like the Drumstick was enough to help Jynxzi actually achieve an “inside voice,” as he gave fans a little ASMR goodness by whispering the word ‘Drumstick’ into his microphone to end his conversation with Dr. Umstick.

However, that was just the tip of the iceberg; Jynxzi let Dr. Umstick in on several other eye-popping insights about himself during their discussion, which you can watch for yourself in the video above.