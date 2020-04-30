How to use Elgato Multi App for HD60 S, HD60 Pro & 4K60 Pro

Elgato has now implemented their Multi App functionality for their lineup of capture cards, including HD60 S, HD60 Pro, and the 4K60 Pro Mk.2. Here's how to get it running in three simple steps.

Added with the 4K Capture Utility 1.7.1 on April 29, Multi App support is a special feature for Elgato Capture Devices, allowing the device to be used in multiple applications simultaneously.

This can be a game-changer for content creators. As Elgato explains, using Multi App means a single device can be used to capture "a clean recording at high bit rate, while also used to stream with in OBS Studio at a lower resolution and low bit rate with overlays, while also being used in Skype for video chat. All at the same time."

Advertisement

How to use Elgato Multi App

The process is very straightforward and requires no extra work than normal to setup. Simply open each application you want to use, and add your Elgato capture device as a source.

The capture device will send the same video signal to all apps. Further, the resolution and frame rate can be set individually in each app, meaning one could be capturing at 4k while another is running at 1080p.

Open your first app and add your Elgato as a source Open your second app and add your Elgato as a source Create. That's it. Seriously.

Multi App now works for HD60 S, HD60 Pro, and 4K60 Pro Mk.2!



Here's how to set it up:



1️⃣: Open your first app and add your Elgato as a source

2️⃣: Open your second app and add your Elgato as a source

3️⃣: Create. That's it. Seriously. pic.twitter.com/k4S3zD57B4 — Elgato Gaming (@elgatogaming) April 29, 2020

Advertisement

If you're still not totally clear on the process, Miguel Lozada from Elgato posted a short video showing his simple and effective the Multi App support is.

Multi App support is not to be confused with Multi Device support, which, as the name suggests, is for working with multiple capture devices. However, Multi App and Multi Device can work at the same time.

For more information about using Multi App support with Elgato capture devices, check out their full help page here.