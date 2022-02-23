DJ Esports becomes Esportsbet.io: The new home of esports betting

The esports betting platform previously known as DJ Esports is fully rebranding to Esportsbet.io. The company says this will more accurately reflect its purpose, to be the safest and fastest place to bet crypto on esports.

DJ Esports launched in 2021, with a technologically advanced platform, where users can buy cryptocurrencies and place bets on a variety of esports, including League of Legends, CS:GO, Dota2, and more.

Esportsbet.io has secured a new license and plans to introduce a revamped website design in March, to boast faster load times and new features.

The World Prediction Series will also return in 2022 and is partnering with GamerStake (GMS) to accompany their upcoming ICO, in which these GMS tokens will have utility as part of a new DAO initiative that will be rolling out later this year. Holders of GMS will even have a stake in many aspects of the day-to-day operations of the Esportsbet.io site like unique rebates.

Of the 5 million USDT won by users in 2021, user ‘Gambolson’ successfully withdrew a whopping 45 BTC – over 1 million in USDT. In the final round of the Worlds Final, ‘Gambolson’ won 1,497.4892 BTC on a bet that EDG would take game five against DWG in over 33-minutes.

DJ Esports users can log into Esportsbet.io using their existing DJ Esports account. All users’ balances will automatically update and you can continue to participate in the World Prediction Series, using the free-to-play DJT.

Existing users are also eligible to purchase GMS before anyone else at an initial offering price of 1 USDT – regardless of its current market value.

Users can hold up to 1,000 GMS coins to start with, and will be able to either exchange or earn additional coins through bets.

As a user’s monthly turnover increases, they will be rewarded with a higher VIP level. These levels correspond to both the amount of GMS they are eligible to receive, as well as the value of rebates they can earn on odds above 1.5. When playing at Esportsbet.io with GMS, the value of rebates users earn will be greater than what they’re used to receiving with any other currency.

The team behind DJ Esports will continue to be involved, as well as new members joining the team as expansion plans continue. Users are also encouraged to join the Esportsbets team on Discord, where you can claim free DJT to start on the WPS Season 2. Stay tuned for more updates that will include free and premium exclusive NFTs, and more.