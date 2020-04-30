Chipotle Challenger Series 2020: streams, teams, format, more

CHIPOTLE WARZONE CHALLENGE FULL VOD Partnering with 100 Thieves, the team's founder and CEO Matthew 'Nadeshot' Haag was joined by streamers Brooke 'BrookeAB' Bond, Jack 'CouRage' Dunlop, Tucker 'Jericho' Boner, Tim 'TimTheTatman' Betar, Seth 'Scump' Abner, Brennon 'GoldGlove' O'Neill and TSM's Ali 'Myth' Kabbani, all of whom participated in the 2020 Challenger Series. Legendary esports caster and hosts Chris Puckett and Clint Evans shoutcasted the live broadcast of the competition. Advertisement

Chipotle Warzone Challenge final placements

Here are the final top-10 placements for the Chipotle Warzone Challenge, which was won by a surprise team that actually had to go through the qualifier stages to even make it to the main event.

Full final placements & tournament recap

Chipotle Warzone Challenge Format

The Chipotle Challenger Series first launched last year at DreamHack in Dallas, TX and is now virtual for 2020 with an online tournament that gives every fan across the U.S. the opportunity to join the competition and prove their skills in some of the world’s most popular games.

Each CCS competition consisted of three Qualifiers, with the first occurring April 16, then April 21 and 23. A live-broadcasted Finale competition was held on April 30th at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET and feature the top-performing teams from the Qualifier.

These teams had the opportunity to go head-to-head against fan favorites in esports as well as Chipotle-fan gamers in sports, music, and entertainment like professional basketball players Marcus Smart, Gordon Hayward, Josh Hart, DeMarcus Cousins, Meyers Leonard, Mikal Bridges, Grayson Allen, and Romeo Langford.

More names taking part in the 2020 Chipotle Challenger Series included award-winning DJ Steve Aoki, music producer Sevn Thomas, actors Finn Wolfhard, Jerry Ferrara, Colton Underwood, and Cameron Fuller, esports players Tommey, Rallied, Shane 'ShAnE' McKerral, and Crowder, streamers ItzWarsz, Symfuhny, Di3seL, TSM Diego, and HusKerrs, YouTuber FaZe Swagg, baseball players Joc Pederson, Cody Bellinger, and Joey Gallo, DJ-Gamer CRAY, USA Hockey’s Hilary Knight, elite basketball prospects James Wiseman, R.J. Hampton, and Tre Jones, U.S. Soccer’s Allie Long, and athlete Demi Bagby.

This final event features a race-against-the-clock format that gave teams three hours to try and get as many good games of Warzone in as they can. Scoring was based on both eliminations and wins, the former being worth one point and the latter five.

After the three hours are up, each team's best four matches will determine where they finished on the leaderboard.

Chipotle Challenger Series Prize Pool

The winners took home a whopping $25,000, as well as a year of free Chipotle burritos. There were also lots of exclusive content and free giveaways too. Chipotle added another $25,000 to go to a charity of the winner's choice supporting the current global health situation.

“Bringing the Chipotle Challenger Series online provides the perfect platform to directly engage new and loyal esports fans,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer at Chipotle. “We are excited to connect up-and-coming talent in the space with their gaming heroes for a real competition with huge prizes.”

Chipotle and esports

This is far from Chipotle’s first foray into the world of esports. In 2017 the company made headlines as one of OpTic Gaming’s main sponsors and the Chipotle logo was on proud display when the organization’s Call of Duty roster took home the trophy at the 2017 Call of Duty World League Championship.

The Challenger Series first kicked off at DreamHack Dallas, where players duked it out on PUBG, before moving to Fortnite for the second event at DreamHack Atlanta.

In 2018 Chipotle became a title sponsor of Team SoloMid’s competitive Fortnite roster, specifically the TSM Fortnite house in California. This has led to various collaborations, including one of the world’s most recognized streamers, Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani, creating his own burrito inside a Chipotle store.

