Best LG UltraGear Black Friday monitor deals - Dexerto

LG’s monitor range will be enjoying some big price slashes during Black Friday 2020, so if you want to get your hands on a premium quality gaming monitor for the best possible price, here are the best deals out there.

The UltraGear range is focused on ticking every box for gamers: High refresh rates, lightning-fast response times, excellent color accuracy and high-resolution displays.

Whether you’re a hardcore competitive player, who needs every possible advantage in-game, or a hardworking content creator, who needs the right tech to support your creativity, the UltraGear lineup has a monitor to suit your needs.

And, with some outstanding deals on offer during this year’s Black Friday, there probably won’t be a better time to secure one.

LG UltraGear emblem event

Before we get into the deals though, LG are currently running a competition to see who can create the best UltraGear emblem design. The competition has been going since November 7, but there are still a few days left to get involved. You can join on their official Discord, or get involved on Twitter and Instagram, by using the hashtag #LGUltraGear & #UltraGearContest.

Submissions can be posted until November 30, and there are no limits on materials that can be used to re-create/design the emblem. Submissions will be judged by Justin Maller (digital artist), Matthew Sally (VFX artist), and Dope GamingSetup (3D artist),

The winner will also have their design featured on LG’s official social channels and maybe even on product pages.

LG UltraGear Black Friday deals

Three of Twitch’s biggest streamers will be announcing special Black Friday deals for the LG UltraGear range.

Call of Duty star Huskerrs will get things underway on November 24 at 3 pm PST before LuluLuvely reveals a few more on November 25 at 3 pm PST.

Black Friday: Get $50 off on Amazon

For 1440p gaming, while still boasting 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, the 27GL850 is the sweet spot between performance and resolution.

As the perfect all-rounder, this is definitely the monitor that will appeal to most gamers and content creators. It’s also ideal if you’ve just secured a next-gen console, as the 144Hz refresh rate will help display those 120FPS games, now possible on the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

If you’re more of a wide monitor person though, there’s the UltraWide 34WL850-W. With more display real-estate, this is the perfect option for video and photo editors especially. You can get $200 off this monitor this Black Friday on Amazon.

And finally, there’s the UltraFine Ergo 27QN880-B. Again, perfect for creators and if you have a tight working space or need maneuverability, then get $70 off this monitor for Black Friday.