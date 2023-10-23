Who is Cindy in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2? Ending reveal explained

The ending of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 teases the arrival of another big comic book character in Cindy Moon. But who is this young woman and what significance does she hold in the larger Spider-Man lore? Continue reading our explainer to find out.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has just launched, with fans once again taking control of the web-slinging hero as he battles his way through villains and daily life too. While there are many well-known characters who feature throughout the game, the final moments hint at another big player joining the franchise either in Spider-Man 3 or another game.

Be warned, this article will include major spoilers for Spider-Man 2 as well as from the comics. For those still playing through the game and are trying to avoid any details before getting there themselves, we will now be delving into major spoiler territory.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 post-credits scene

At the end of Mile Morales’ post-credits scene of Spider-Man 2, the hero is introduced to his mum’s new love interest, a man named Albert. After Albert first appears, he introduces his daughter who is revealed to be a young woman named Cindy.

Insomniac Games Cindy Moon makes a brief cameo at the end of Spider-Man 2

While we only see the back of her head before the screen fades to black, the name paired with the brief design we do see makes it very clear who this is.

So why is this Cindy character such a big reveal? Cindy Moon is the secret identity of a superhero named Silk, who was created by writer Dan Slott and artist Humberto Ramos back in 2014. She’s appeared in numerous major comic book events since then, but this is her first appearance in Insomniac’s gaming universe.

Cindy Moon/Silk comic origins explained

In the comics, Cindy is a Korean-American student who develops her Silk persona after she is bitten by the exact same radioactive spider as Peter Parker. In the comics, she is bitten almost immediately after Peter, meaning she has had powers for just as long as him.

While she has appeared in multiple crossovers, her standalone comics series typically has Silk facing off against a villain named Dragonclaw as well as the already-established villain Black Cat.

When she first meets Peter in the comics, he notes that while she is not as strong as him she is faster and is able to shoot webs out of her hands In addition to this her Spidey Sense, known as Silk Sense, is much stronger than Peters. Other than these small differences, she possesses the exact same powers as Peter Parker’s Spider-Man.

Marvel Comics Silk is a relatively new Spider-Man character and has been around for less than a decade

While it is unclear if the games will follow this route, the introduction of Cindy does tease the potential for yet another Spidey to join the fight.

With Peter promising to take a step back and let Miles take on the role of the main Spider-Man, Cindy could become the new secondary Spidey moving forward.

And that’s the rundown on who Cindy is at the end of Spider-Man 2 and what her introduction could mean for the franchise going forward. Here’s hoping that in the next game or years to come Silk does make an appearance.

