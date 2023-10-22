Strange Spider-Man 2 bug turns Spidey into crime-fighting tofu cube

Spider-Man 2 players have found a bug that changes the web-slinging superhero into a white, tofu-like cube.

Insomniac exceeded players’ hyped-up expectations in their 2023 release Spider-Man 2. Despite some fans being torn about the ending, it has been highly praised for its new innovative gameplay and revamped spidey-sense.

The game was built upon the success of Marvel’s Spider-Man, with the same iconic storytelling that Sony-exclusive games are renowned for, but this time with the villains as Venom and Kraven the Hunter.

Fans, and gamers alike, also praised the 2020 Miles Morales release as one of the best Marvel games, however, it wasn’t without bugs – including one that would turn players into random objects.

Now, the transformation bug appears to have transferred over from Miles Morales to Spider-Man 2 as one player shared a clip of Spider-Man slinging between buildings in the form of a tofu cube.

Spider-Man 2 features unexpected “tofu cube” suit

One player immediately raced to social media to post footage of Spider-Man being turned into a random white block: “I ran into this bug where almost all my suits turned invisible and made Spider-Man into a white cube HELPPPPP.”

However, they were shocked to find that they weren’t the only player to suffer from this issue, and that there was a similar bug in Spider-Man: Miles Morales:

“I swear Miles Morales game had this exact same glitch but you would transform into like all sorts of objects and sh*t.”

While Marvel fans laughed and tried to decide what the white cube most looked like, a “tofu cube” or the “blender default cube,” others found a new hope blossoming for a new Spider-Man 2 game mode: “So you’re saying it could’ve been entirely possible to play prop hunt in a Spider-Man game…That NEEDS to be a thing.”

Despite this, players weren’t genuinely upset by the bug and found it to be a source of amusement in a game many believed to have over-delivered on its predecessors with an exciting 19 iconic characters featuring in the game.