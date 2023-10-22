Spider-Man fans are going crazy over iconic suit

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, developed by Insomniac Games, featured the iconic symbiote suit, and players absolutely loved it.

Spider-Man 2 was released on October, 20 and players have been loving playing as Spidey so far. Fans have been tackling some of Marvel’s toughest villains like Venom, and slinging between skyscrapers kitted out in some of Marvel’s most iconic Spidey suits.

The customization offered to players builds upon the first Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles-Morales games. This has allowed players to feel unique as they fought crime through the choice of multiple different suits, each with their own color scheme and deep-rooted lore.

But there has been one suit that has always been a fan favorite, whether it be in comic book form or videogame form, and that is the symbiote suit — and players think that Insomniac Games absolutely nailed its representation in Spider-Man 2.

Spider-Man 2 fans love symbiote suit

While the Web of Shadows iteration of the symbiote suit was popular, fans of Spider-Man think that his one is the best so far: “They did the symbiote suit justice, this might just be better than the Web of Shadows version.“

Marvel fans agreed with the post and were seriously impressed, also being wowed by the game’s other suits: “Love their adaptation of it, also love the classic black suit in the game which is absolutely beautiful.”

Not only did the visuals stun fans, but also the voice lines that came with it: “When he started saying we instead of I to doctor Connors I was so hyped.”

There seemed to only be love and praise for the symbiote iteration of Spider-Man, as even more impressive than the suit itself was the fact it was dynamic and animated: “The fact that it’s animated too. It feels like Peter is actually wearing a living alien as opposed to just a cool OP suit.”

Fans almost found that they had too many cool versions of Spider-Man to choose from in the recent release, with the option to obtain the Webbed suits from the Sami-Raimi-directed movies.