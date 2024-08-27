Spider-Man 4 could tell this amazing multiverse story before Secret Wars

All signs point to Spider-Man 4 being another multiverse tale, but could it bring one of the most popular Spider-Man stories of the past decade to the MCU before Secret Wars?

There’s been buzz for years now that Sony was eyeing another big-scale multiverse adventure for Spider-Man 4, and who could blame them? No Way Home was a massive hit in every sense, with glowing reviews and a box office that swung past $1 billion.

Now, it sounds like Sony may be getting its wish. Scooper DanielRPK claims that Spider-Man 4 will be another multiversal story set somewhere in the scope of the Battleworld arc before Secret Wars.

If it is true that Secret Wars will be the stage for the next Spider-Man film, it could present a surprising exploration of the wall-crawler’s most popular multiverse variant.

What is The Amazing Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows?

The 2015 Secret Wars was eight years after the infamous One More Day arc, where Spider-Man and Mary Jane sold their marriage to Mephisto to save Aunt May. In doing so, they were presented with the knowledge that the deal stopped their daughter from ever existing.

Marvel Comics Renew Your Vows saw Peter and MJ attempt a normal life with their daughter in the shadow of Secret Wars.

But fans got a glimpse into a world where that never happened thanks to an alternate timeline in the Secret Wars tie-in mini-series The Amazing Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows.

The story is set in a world where Peter and MJ’s marriage is never dissolved, and they have a daughter, Anna-May “Annie” Parker. After Venom massacres the world’s Avengers, Peter retires to care for his family. Years later, he must return to action alongside his family.

Renew Your Vows was incredibly popular and even got its own spin-off set on an alternate Earth, where Peter, MJ, and Annie continue their superheroic exploits.

How Secret Wars could bring Renew Your Vows to the MCU

Renew Your Vows and the promise of an MCU Battleworld presents a unique opportunity, as there already exists a perfect means of bringing Renew Your Vows to the MCU: the Raimi Spider-Man.

Sony Pictures Renew Your Vows is the perfect template for Secret Wars to revisit the Raimi Spider-Man universe.

Think about it: we never found out what’s happening in that world. That was intentional, as Tobey Maguire reportedly didn’t want to spend a lot of time locking down details on what had happened to his Spider-Man. All we know is that his relationship with MJ is “a little complicated,” but they made it work.

It seems open-ended enough that we could learn Peter and MJ are together and have a child in the endgame of the Raimi Spider-Man universe. Not only would it serve as a contrast to what the MCU’s Peter Parker is going through after No Way Home, but it’s a way to put a bow on the Raimi universe while simultaneously setting up a potential next arc, should they choose to return to it.

Of course, this is all just wishful thinking at this point. Details about Spider-Man 4 are scarce; we don’t even know if it will take place on Battleworld or when the movie will come out. Last we heard, a script was being written, and an announcement was forthcoming.

