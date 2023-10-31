Spider-Man 2 player skips the hospital and takes injured civilian on an “adventure”

Rather than take an NPC to the nearest ambulance, one Spider-Man 2 player took them on the joyride of a lifetime.

One of Spider-Man 2‘s biggest draws is its open world, as Insomniac Games successfully recreated a jampacked version of New York City to get lost in.

As the iconic Web Head, protecting NYC is no easy feat. There’s always something that needs to be taken care of, whether it be beating up criminals, putting out fires, or helping civilians.

One such instance of civilian helping involves bringing them to the nearest ambulance. However, one Spider-Man 2 player decided to go the extra mile by taking them on a tour of a lifetime.

Spider-Man 2 player goes sightseeing with NPC

While it doesn’t always happen, there are instances where Spider-Man has to take a civilian to an ambulance to complete a street crime. Players discovered that you could take NPCs anywhere without any consequences.

As more players discovered this occurrence, they started to do more with civilians. Reddit user gsousa51 went above and beyond with their civilian experience.

Shared to the game’s Reddit, they shared screenshots of their journey. The results are hilarious, as they showed Miles and the NPC go everywhere in New York! Except the hospital.

One response pointed out the flaw with the player’s choice of words “Took?! This is straight kidnapping.” However, a trip with Spider-Man evens out the kidnapping as long as no one was hurt. Or as long as the injured civilian in question wasn’t actively bleeding to death. He’s probably fine.

Just make sure J Jonah Jameson or Spider-Man’s other detractors don’t see this, it’ll paint our favorite heroes in poor lighting.