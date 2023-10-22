Spider-Man 2 player creates “insanely good” Into the Spiderverse homage

A Spider-Man 2 player has created an almost frame-perfect recreation of an Iconic Into the Spiderverse scene. Even the game’s Director was blown away.

Spider-Man 2 has swung onto the PlayStation 5 in spectacular fashion and may have cemented itself as the first truly next-gen exclusive for Sony. Players are loving Insomniac’s take on Marvel’s titular wallcrawler and are already eager for DLC.

Some oddly specific bugs and a groan-inducing Rick Roll have done little to dampen the positivity. More than 65 suits for Peter and Miles are available in Spider-Man 2 and while they’ve been put to use in some interesting ways, one player found the best one.

Video game videographer Much118 used Spider-Man 2 to recreate the iconic ‘Leap of Faith’ scene from 2018’s Into the Spiderverse. Set to What’s Up Danger by Blackway and Black Caviar, it’s as close to perfect as you can get.

Filmed entirely within the Spider-Man 2 game, the angles, editing, and character movements line up so well, we did a doubletake. At first, the only indicators that it was done in the game were the textures of the city.

Much118 does take a couple of liberties by using certain mechanics from Miles’ in-game wheelhouse like the Venom Jump and Web Wings though. These little touches of flare only enhance the scene of course.

The recreation was pulled off so successfully thanks to Insomniac’s addition of the Into the Spiderverse suit in Spider-Man 2. This suit and the one from the film’s sequel unlock a framerate effect that imitates the movie’s signature 15 fps stuttering.

Much118’s edit was so mind-bogglingly good that even Spider-Man 2 Director Bryan Intihar gave it a shoutout on Twitter. “I mean…how is this…just wow…,” Intihar captioned to convey his speechlessness.

It shouldn’t be surprising that Much118 was able to create such a spot-on piece of video game content though. They do it for a living and have clients like Sony Santa Monica, Ubisoft, CD Projekt RED, and Sony listed on their YouTube channel.

We can’t guarantee that they’ll make you as good as Much118, but our massive list of Spider-Man 2 guides is sure to help you become a worthy web-slinger.

