Spider-Man 2 glitch lets MJ hit the streets of New York

Spider-Man 2 glitches have been making the rounds online, and the latest one going viral lets players take MJ out on the town.

Spider-Man 2 is off to a blazing start since its launch, with Insomniac’s sequel webbing its way into game-of-the-year discussions. Fans are loving nearly everything about it, and the double dosage of Spider-Men is the icing on the cake.

Outside of Spider-Man, the sequel takes a page from the first entry’s book, with key moments switching between playable characters. MJ is one of them, and after the collective groan during the first game, her segments have vastly improved in Spider-Man 2.

One segment sees her in arguably one of the game’s best missions, but rather than complete the mission, MJ opted to take a stroll instead.

Note, spoilers for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 to follow.

Spider-Man 2 glitch lets MJ go on a tour of New York City

Since launch, players have discovered ways to glitch their way out of playable segments as other characters. There was a hilarious interaction that surfaced where a player took Venom on a tour of New York on the infamous bicycle.

Reddit user CougheyToffee found a way to give MJ the same tour of the Big Apple. What ensued was a night to remember, as CougheyToffee took MJ everywhere else but the end of the mission.

“To do the glitch you have to be going home to do the ‘Wake Up’ mission. Simply abandon the mission after the cut scene begins. There’s a good chance you’ll be frozen on top of a water tower near the Queensborough Bridge, but if you reload checkpoint a few times, you should end up on the bridge itself.”

CougheyToffee did mention that you can’t jump, or else you’ll get stuck. However, how they landed on top of the light post remains a mystery.

Unfortunately, the lack of mission replay means you can only experience this during a new playthrough of the game. Based on the photos, it seems worth the investment, and MJ probably enjoyed the time off from taking down cronies.