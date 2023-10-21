Spider-Man 2 fans in Australia blown away by realistic car accident ad
Spider-Man 2 has received some excellent marketing stunts, with the latest blowing Australian fans away.
After a long wait, Spider-Man 2 is finally here. Insomniac Games’ latest title has smashed all expectations, as Peter Parker and Miles Morales team up to battle Kraven the Hunter and Venom.
Spider-Man 2 is arguably Sony’s biggest game of 2023, and with that came very creative marketing strategies. Just a few weeks ago, 3D billboards lit up the streets of New York, and it’s hard to forget the infamous Venom statue tweet.
The latest ad comes the land down under, and one quick look might cause a double take.
Australian Spider-Man 2 ad might cause a double take
Set up in Sydney, Australia, a truck plastered with the game’s advertising can be seen in a rather horrific accident. Face down and smashed, the back of the truck is suspended by webs from both Spider-Man and Venom.
“Ok that’s sick,” replied one user, which basically summed up every users response. It’s not often you see a stunt on a scale such as this.
Others had fun with the ad “I can hear JJJ calling Spidey a menace for vandalizing a truck that was already out promoting his image, leaving it in the streets for the city to clean up.”
It’s incredible to see how creative ads for upcoming titles have become. Blizzard Entertainment has been good at this, if you don’t count one poorly worded billboard.
Or perhaps, this isn’t an ad, but an actual accident. “Nah, that truck actually crashed, Australia is just full of spiders,” another commented.
Safe to say, this ad went well with the fans.