Spider-Man 2 dev reveals “pretty epic” direction for Spider-Man 3

Developers might be beating around the bush with the future of Insomniacs Spider-Man franchise at this point in time. However, there’s definitely gonna be a Spider-Man 3 and Creative Director for Spider-Man 2 Bryan Intihar thinks it’ll be the series’ Avengers moment.

Spider-Man 2 web-launched its way onto PlayStation 5 and into GOTY discussions. The Rick Roll alone should cement its spot in the running and if that’s not enough, they brought the Bodega Cat Suit back.

Most players are having such a blast with Spider-Man 2, they’re already crying out for DLC. Beyond that though, Spider-Man 2’s ending has left the game wide open for a sequel.

In a recent episode of Skill Up’s Friends Per Second podcast, Spider-Man 2 Creative Director Bryan Intihar joined the cast. While trying to keep things as spoiler-free as possible Intihar talked about the “potential” Spider-Man 3.

Intihar spent the interview talking about the long journey to Spider-Man 2. However, by far the most interesting snippet was his musings on the franchise’s future. Things inevitably made their way to discussions of a sequel, where Intihar gave a bombshell tease.

“If Spider-Man 1 was like our Iron Man, and Spider-Man 2 was like a Civil War… where logically do we go from there?” Intihar asked. “I think it would be pretty epic.” Essentially hyping Spider-Man 3 as the series Avengers: End Game equivalent, there’s a lot to be excited about.

There are so many potential avenues to explore based on Spider-Man 2’s ending and multiple post-credits scenes. The introduction of new characters and the aligning of old could lead to some big moments.

The introduction of a certain character at the tail end of the game could also mean that a Spider-Man Miles Moralis sequel is on the horizon too. The discussion in this particular interview was focused entirely on Spider-Man 3 however.

Insomniac Games What could the inclusion of this strange Spiderbot possibly mean…

If this sequel is going to be as truly epic as Intihar suggests though, capitalizing on the multiversal implications of a particular side quest in Spider-Man 2 is a must. The inclusion of Miguel O’Hara and the wider Spiderverse is a prime example of Avengers-level awesome.

Traversing alternate New York Cities would also be a good way to keep the game fresh. Here’s hoping for a Mumbattan or Nueva York to swing around in when we finally get our hands on Spider-Man 3.