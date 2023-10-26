Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Version 1.001.003 patch notes: Puerto Rican flag fix, bug fixes & more

Spider-Man 2 was one of the year’s most anticipated gaming releases.

The first post-launch patch for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is here, and it addresses the game’s flag mix-up and other issues.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launched last week to critical and fan acclaim. However, in that time, players have noticed some issues – including one pretty glaring mistake.

The game’s latest patch – Version 1.001.003 – addresses that mix-up while also making some smaller changes to improve the overall gameplay experience.

Here’s everything Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Version 1.001.003 changes.

Article continues after ad

What’s changed in the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Version 1.001.003 patch notes

The most important change in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Version 1.001.003 is fixing the incorrect flag players spotted in the Morales’ home. Miles and his mother are Puerto Rican, but the game mistakenly featured a Cuban flag on their wall.

Article continues after ad

For context, the two flags feature a similar design with reversed colors. The Cuban flag has a red triangle with blue stripes, while the Puerto Rican flag has a blue triangle and red stripes.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

A suit Miles can unlock through a side-quest features the correct Puerto Rican flag.

Article continues after ad

Insomniac previously promised to fix the mix-up when it was initially pointed out. Additionally, the developer apologized for the error on Twitter and in the patch notes, reiterating that “accurate representation matters” and promising to “do better in the future.”

Outside of that, Version 1.001.003 addresses an issue with models not loading properly, which may fix that glitch where players were turning into white cubes.

Article continues after ad

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Version 1.001.003 patch notes

Sony

Insomniac Studios’ patch notes can be found here.

General Fixes & Polish: