Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 update 1.001.004 patch notes: Miles Galvanize fix, suit improvement, more

The latest patch for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is here, and it addresses various issues players have encountered.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2‘s new patch, Version 1.001.004, makes a variety of fixes and improvements to make the overall gameplay experience smoother.

While it doesn’t make any huge changes, such as implementing fan-requested features from previous titles or fixing a major mix-up like the flag in the Morales home, the update does address some bugs players have reported.

Here’s everything Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Version 1.001.004 changes.

What’s changed in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Version 1.001.004 patch notes

Similar to the previous patch, Verison 1.001.004 implements some smaller changes and fixes to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Most pertain to issues players could face during certain missions and boss fights, such as the final part of the Marko’s Memories side-quest or during Miles Morales’ Galvanize tutorial.

It also provides more fixes to the issue of character models not loading properly, seeming to quash any remaining “Spider-cube” bugs.

Finally, the update fixes Peter’s Upgraded Classic suit, which previously had duplicate eye details.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Version 1.001.004 patch notes

Insomniac’s patch notes can be found here.

General Fixes & Polish:

Addressed an issue where players could become stuck during the finale of Marko’s Memories

Addressed an issue where a boss could become stuck in geometry

Addressed multiple issues where the player could become stuck during the Galvanize tutorial

Addressed an issue where players with shortcuts enabled could become stuck in a puzzle during the New Threads mission

Addressed an issue where the Charge Jump would break when assigned to a shortcut

Addressed an issue where the Upgraded Classic suit had duplicate eye details

Further addressed issues where models would not load properly after long play sessions

Improved stability

