Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 streamer hysterical after learning there’s fall damage the hard way

One Twitch streamer jumping into Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on launch day found out the hard way about the sequel’s new fall damage option.

Five years on from the first game and Marvel fans are now spinning webs across New York City once again with Insomniac’s latest now available worldwide. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has already been met with near-unanimous praise for its many innovations over the original.

Be it graphical improvements, the new seamless fast travel on PS5, or the fact Miles and Peter can randomly stumble into one another out in the open world, there’s plenty here pushing the series forward. But one particular feature has caught players off-guard right out of the gate.

Revealed weeks ahead of launch, Spidey 2 content creators shared the fact the sequel now comes with a fall damage setting. If you’re not interested, you can turn it off. But for those unaware, it could just spell doom in the most hilarious way imaginable, as this Twitch streamer found out.

Soaring through the skies as only the Spider-Men can, Twitch streamer ‘Laajune’ was going for some style points in the early hours of the game. Flipping around while plummeting low to the ground, it all seemed to be going to plan. Well, right up until it wasn’t.

Shooting out another web just a split second too late, their momentum saw them crashing into a truck at full speed. Instantly, Spidey was down for the count. One sudden thud and our friendly neighborhood web-slinger became some grisly roadkill for an unsuspecting NYC trucker.

Not realizing what had happened until too late, the streamer couldn’t help but break out in laughter. They found out the hard way that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 does indeed have fall damage this time around, and it can clearly be quite deadly.

Naturally, the hilarious clip has gone viral in no time at all. Just hours after sharing it on Twitter, the streamer’s highlight has blown up with over a million views at the time of writing.

Insomniac Games If you’d rather just focus on combat, be sure to turn fall damage off in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Hopefully their misfortune can serve as a lesson to everyone else to double-check your settings before swinging into action. If you’re not too keen on repeating this moment, be sure to switch fall damage off to enjoy the experience without a worry.

