Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 player uses photo mode to show game’s hilarious plot hole

A Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 player used Photo Mode to ask a simple question: What do Peter Parker’s neighbors in Queens think is happening every time Spider-Man shows up at that one house?

In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, both Peter Parker and Miles Morales have to deal with the realities of trying to balance living normal lives with their secret superhero alter-egos. These two lives are often in conflict with one another, something the game establishes early on as Peter struggles to hold down a job.

Article continues after ad

However, other times, it seems Peter and Miles aren’t trying that hard to keep the whole Spider-Man thing under wraps.

Article continues after ad

One player pointed this out in a pretty hilarious fashion using Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s Photo Mode and the Parker house in Queens.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 player shows what would happen if Peter Parker’s neighbors were paying any attention

In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Peter Parker has moved into his Aunt May’s house in Queens. The main story takes players back to the house several times, with the player always required to swing by as Spider-Man.

Article continues after ad

This, of course, begs the question: What do the neighbors think is happening every time Spider-Man shows up at that one house?

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Reddit user 2002alexandros shared some pictures they took in Photo Mode that illustrate this pretty silly plot hole.

Article continues after ad

The images look like fake Snapchat posts that a neighbor would send upon seeing Spider-Man entering the house or hanging out in the yard. In one, it even looks like Spider-Man is confronting the neighbor in the hopes of keeping the entire thing on the down low.

Article continues after ad

As others have pointed out in the comments, neither Spider-Man really does much in this game to keep their identity a secret. There are several instances of Peter and Miles taking off their masks to chat on top of buildings despite how easy it would be to spot them from a nearby window.

Article continues after ad

One of the ending scenes even shows Miles in a Spider-Man suit with no mask standing out in the open.

Given how important keeping their identity secret is in other Spider-Man stories, it is pretty funny to see what little effort Peter and Miles put into hiding the truth here.