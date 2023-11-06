Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 player gets reminded of fall damage in a hilarious way

If you’d rather just focus on combat, be sure to turn fall damage off in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

It’s not every day that words match actions and a Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 player has managed to catch an exact moment where Miles Morales dialogue lined up with an immediate accident.

Fall damage is a thing that comes at the most unexpected times and in this case, it was not so different for a Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 player. In this case, the player was playing as Miles Morales, and while they were taking a deep dive, the now-main-character met with an unexpected yet hilarious accident.

The entire community reacted in different ways to this clip. Some were imagining what would’ve happened if this were in real life, others connected it to the movies. Here’s what the community had to say.

That awkward moment when you say something and it actually happens

Taking it on to Reddit, user Maltshaker124 “was reminded about fall damage the hard way”. The player forgot they had fall damage enabled. While Miles Morales was about to take a swing, the character said, “Looks like an accident waiting to happen”. Little did Miles know that it was going to be him who would be befalling an accident.

To this, one player commented, “Imagine sitting there, enjoying your coffee and talking with your friends about the weekend and last nights game, then suddenly Spider-Man falls out of nowhere and just dies”. Another user continued the banter and said, “Ugh, not this dipsh*t again, 3rd time this week he’s faceplanted into a balcony! Anyway, back to what I was saying about my colonoscopy…”

A user even thought of a different ending to the Spider-Verse movie and said, “Into The Spiderverse alternate ending”. One player found it surprising that Miles straight-up died instead of dusting himself off to getting back to swinging and said, “After flubbing tricks in MM it’s so weird to see him just ragdoll instead of just dusting himself off lmao.”

Seems like the original poster is not the only one who forgot that they had fall damage on. A player commented, “I always forget that I have it turned on, so every time Spidey splats and dies out of nowhere I just laugh so goddamn hard lmao”. On the other hand, another player was surprised when they came to know that the game had fall damage, “…This game has fall damage?”

For those who are unaware, you can turn the fall damage feature off from the Settings menu to save yourself from embarrassing moments like this.