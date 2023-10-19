Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches with beefy day one patch

According to a player who already has access to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the day one patch comes in at nearly 40GB.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 as a whole requires players to free up at least 86GB of space. Not unlike almost every other major game release, users should also expect a day one update.

Developer Insomniac Games recently set minds at ease on this front, however, telling fans that the sequel’s day one patch – Version 1.001.002 – isn’t necessary to enjoy the game from start to finish. Still, the studio recommends downloading the new version for the “best experience.”

Article continues after ad

While patch notes have yet to go live, information from someone who’s already downloaded the title sheds light on the overall file size.

Article continues after ad

Day one patch for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 reportedly tops 36GB

A Reddit post from Underbuffed supposedly shows a screenshot of the download file for Spider-Man 2‘s day one update. If taken at face value, the image confirms the patch will weigh a hefty 36.99GB on PS5.

Disc owners will need to download the patch in full, but players who pre-loaded the digital copy should already have all 37GB stored on their systems.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

While this could put the game over 100GB in size, other Reddit users noted that much of the update could merely be packing in replacement files.

One user explained, “Tbf a lot of updates are replacement files. Meaning, they’re not adding 37GB. They very well may be adding that much but it’s likely they are adding and CHANGING 37GB worth of data.”

Article continues after ad

What exactly the 37GB Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 patch brings to the table won’t be known until release notes surface.

Article continues after ad

But in briefly discussing Version 1.001.002, Insomniac noted that it adds polish for the opening segments, as well as “other general refinements.” The patch should also introduce additional Accessibility options.

All should be clarified fairly soon, with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launching on October 20 for PS5.