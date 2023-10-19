Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: How to unlock the Infinity War Iron Spider suit

There are a handful of suits you can unlock in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, including the Iron Spider suit Peter Parker wears in Avenger’s Infinity War. So here’s exactly how you can get your hands on this tech-savvy suit in the game.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has finally swung onto PlayStation 5, and players can embark on a brand new adventure in New York City as both Peter Parker and Miles Morales. There’s plenty to do in this action-packed game including taking on various iconic villains such as Venom and Kraven the Hunter and collecting all kinds of Spidey suits.

Much like the original Marvel’s Spider-Man, Insominiac’s sequel features a handful of exciting suits for players to unlock, including the technologically powerful Iron Spider suit featured in the beloved Avenger’s Infinity War movie.

If you’re wondering exactly how you can unlock this suit in the game, here’s everything you need to know.

Insomniac Games The Iron Spider suit is available in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

How to unlock the Iron Spider (Avenger’s Infinity War) suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

In order to unlock the Iron Spider suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, you’ll need to reach level 54.

You’ll also need to have 112 Tech Parts and 2 Rare Tech Parts in your inventory in order to craft the suit. Once you reach level 54 as Peter Parker and have the correct crafting resources, you’ll be free to swing around New York City as the Iron Spider.

Due to the high-level requirement, you won’t be able to unlock this suit immediately. You’ll have to grind through plenty of levels, so if you want to know how to level up fast in the game, our guide has got you covered.

As well as this Avenger’s Infinity War suit, you’ll be able to unlock other iconic film suits in the game, including the Webbed Suits from the Sam Rami films, and all 3 Amazing Suits from The Amazing Spider-Man trilogy.

That’s everything you need to know about unlocking the Iron Spider suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

