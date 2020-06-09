ZeRo reveals best & worst fast food WiFi for Smash Ultimate

There’s a meme in the Super Smash Bros Ultimate community about laggy players having “McDonald’s Wifi” or playing at some sort of fast food restaurant, but how does the connection at those places actually stack up? Smash legend Gonzalo ‘ZeRo’ Barrios took it upon himself to find out.

In a new YouTube video, the Chilean went to a bunch of restaurants to test out their WiFi and see just what company had the best food, seats, and connection to play Smash Ultimate.

The first two places he decided to check out were 7-Eleven and Checkers, but soon discovered that they didn’t even have free Wifi for him to test out. As a result, the Smash icon resorted to sitting on the floor and playing offline.

Advertisement

Luckily, the bad luck completely changed when ZeRo hit up Wendy’s and was shocked when he saw how fast the speeds were.

“There’s 35MB upload here?!” he gasped. “Bro! This is out to be lagless.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CPhlKNTZWIM

Advertisement

As it turned out, the WiFi at Wendy’s may have even been better than his house, and thanks to the Switch’s portability, Barrios had no issue bringing the console into the restaurant to do battle online.

Read More: Nintendo debunks Smash Ultimate DLC fighter amiibo theory

According to the YouTuber, the fast-food establishment had absolutely no drawbacks, as it had good food, seating, connection, and dine-in was available.

Next up was Five Guys and, despite one of the cashiers recognizing ZeRo and being a fan, the place didn’t offer internet so he was forced to use his phone's hotspot.

Advertisement

The connection was so unstable the game wouldn’t let him queue up normally, but he was still able to join an Arena and ended up playing pretty well, actually.

Last up came McDonald’s and the former pro was hardly impressed with its speeds - 17MB download and less than 1MB upload. As it turns out, the whole “McDonald’s Wifi” meme seems to be true, as the player experienced a lot of lag when trying out the fast-food giant’s connection.

So, when it was all said and done, Wendy’s reigned supreme with the best connection to play Smash Ultimate.